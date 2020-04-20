One criterion was that it had to be a solo performance. No one said anything about three separate solo performances done on three separate instruments and layered one over the other during post-production to emit the sounds of a musical trio.
At least that was one of the 117 recordings that Mound Westonka band director Gretchen Chilson said she received in response to an assignment designed to spur creativity in her students.
The project was inspired by the balcony performances given in Spain and Italy, Europe’s most heavily quarantined countries during to COVID-19.
The project was a requirement for all 105 Mound Westonka High School band students, but it was also offered as extra credit to Grandview’s Middle Schoolers, and 12 of them put their talents to video.
“Most students chose to send their performances to family and friends, especially grandparents, that they can’t interact with in person right now,” said Chilson, who added that “Many performances were very creative—a student playing her classical flute solo atop her horse!”
That would be Kate McGown, a senior at MWHS, whose sister held the reins of Finn off camera so that she could freely play her tunes. “He was really calm and stood in the sun and didn’t really move.”
“A lot of students used much of their spring break time to find creative ways to make this project a fun way to connect and make people smile,” said Chilson. About 40 of her students chose to have their recordings sent to Lake Minnetonka Shores and Harrison Bay senior living facilities.
Senior homes have been some of the more restricted areas during the coronavirus pandemic due to age being one of the highest risk factors for infection. The students’ projects were a way to bring the outside world in, and to do so in an artistic (and occasionally humorous) way.
“They wanted to watch all of them!” said Harrison Bay’s director of marketing, Julie Maruska. “We love connecting with the students and especially enjoy listening to music.”
#PORCHCONCERT
Shayna Glassman, a first-year saxophone player at Grandview, wrote out invitations and donned a tulle skirt April 7 for her 10-minute performance of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and “March Steps.”
Unsure what the turnout would be, an audience of mannequin heads and Dad in a Corona tee took up position in the yard before being joined by 29 neighbors for a 7 p.m. recital.
Her reason for putting on the show was pure enjoyment: “Why not?”
Glassman’s concert was part of a larger movement aimed at getting the musically inclined out on their steps to share their music with the world during a time of isolation.
It began online with a group of motivated band directors on the blog Band Directors Talk Shop.
“This is a challenging time for music education. A subject that is best taught together, cannot be taught together for a time. Band is inherently about coming together as a group to make music,” reads the post announcing the porch concert idea. “Although we will find ways to dive deeper into music theory, to explore new technology as we teach by video, to motivate students to use this time to do the best thing they can – practice – let’s not give up on allowing music to connect us.”
Chilson said she brought the idea to her own student musicians, and when April 7 came around Westonka concerts stretched from Mound to St. Boni.
“I knew that other kids across the country, and maybe even the world, were missing the opportunity to play together,” said Jack Witte, a MWHS sax player. “As a senior who is heavily committed to Westonka bands, I felt connected with them again, even if from my front steps.”
“We had so many people pull over in their cars and listen to our music and we could just see their faces light up as they listened to us,” said Emma Maruska, a sophomore whose two siblings—MWHS band alumni—joined her on the porch Tuesday. “It felt so good to know that we were making a positive difference in people’s lives doing what we love to do.”
Charlie Kimball, a MWHS senior, and brother Kristopher, a Grandview seventh-grader, played their music on the front steps to their St. Boni home, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” ringing out uncontested—theirs was the only concert on the block, they said.
“Music really does connect us,” said Chilson. “It’s been wonderful to hear all the community support for this project. People were really excited to make—and hear—music again!”
