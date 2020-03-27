After Gov. Tim Walz called for the temporary closure of Minnesota’s K-12 public schools starting March 18, the gears were set in motion at Westonka and Orono school districts to “waste not, want not.”
Mound Westonka High School had received fresh food deliveries the Friday before and Monday following Walz’s March 15 executive order, said Laura Metzger, nutritional director for Westonka Schools - but the district had opted to cancel classes starting March 16: an abundance of food but no mouths to feed, at least not in the lunchroom.
Some 15 volunteers - staff from the district’s school kitchens - helped Metzger pack and distribute meals for students those first two days: 175 on March 16 and 239 on March 17, an unprecedented demand, said Metzger.
By March 18, the district had moved on to delivery, giving out breakfasts and lunches at 30 stops along the summer bus route and preparing 600 meals - 300 each of breakfast and lunch - for the first day of delivery. The service continued through March 20.
Metzger said that the district’s summer food program, through which it receives USDA funding for free and reduced meals for certain of its students, helped in creating the schools’ quick response but that the logistics of the week’s distribution was a challenge.
“We’re very much used to preparing food and having people come to us; preparing food and bringing it out to people is a whole different thing,” she said.
Orono Schools also provided meal assistance that first week.
From Wednesday, March 18, to Friday, March 20, families were able to pick up meals curbside at the district’s intermediate Sshool. As at Westonka, kitchen staff brought out lunches and breakfasts for families and maintained the 6-foot rule of social distancing.
Orono Schools is currently operating under the guidelines of its summer food service program, said Jackie Brown, coordinator of child nutrition for Orono Schools. The program has a greater meal reimbursement than the National School Lunch Program, said Brown, who also said that all kitchen employees are being paid their usual wages and for their regular hours worked but that only necessary staff are brought in to operate the kitchen.
With spring break ending for both districts on March 27, district staff at both Westonka and Orono are working on long-term plans. Officials from neither district were able to give specifics and said they were taking things day by day.
“Meals will be provided as long as we continue to have funding to support them. Our goal is to ensure that all of our students have access to nutritious offerings at home while e-learning is taking place,” wrote Orono’s Brown in an email. “We believe that if a child is properly nourished they will be more focused on their academics.”
Metzger with Westonka said the district was looking into providing meal delivery or pick-up “of some sort” for weekdays once instruction resumes but that nothing concrete had yet been decided.
School districts are not required to provide meal assistance during spring break or other scheduled non-class days, and at least one area non-profit has tried to mitigate the burden at least a little.
Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) in Mound already had in place a program for packaging kids’ meals during the summer months and for longer breaks, and the non-profit put together on short notice 60 packages of meals and non-perishables - longer-term “weekend” bags - which Westonka Schools distributed March 20.
