The Westonka school board approved a base learning plan Aug. 10 that would have all primary students returning to the classroom five days a week this fall while middle and high school students follow a hybrid schedule.
Gov. Tim Walz had announced July 30 that K-12 public school districts in Minnesota would be able to choose their own fall start plans, guided by county-level data on COVID-19 case counts.
But even as the board approved the plan, it isn’t a done deal that it will be in place come Sept. 8. Updated county-level data on cases per 10,000 population, to be released Aug. 20, will be the final determinant.
“People want information and you want to give a lot of detail and yet there’s still a lot of detail to give and more and more information will be coming,” said Kevin Borg, Westonka superintendent. “We’re going to improve and we’re going to keep on getting better.”
Prior to Monday’s approval of the plan, officials with Westonka had laid out preliminary plans for all three options—in class instruction, hybrid learning and distance only learning—at the July 13 board meeting (see Laker article from July 25).
Little has changed since then in the outlines of the three plans devised by Westonka staff, but school officials have now solidified what a hybrid schedule will look like for its students at Mound Westonka High School and Grandview Middle School. The knotty transportation issue has also been alleviated slightly after state health officials changed social distancing requirements for buses. The district also received more information around what to do if a teacher or studentstests positive for COVID-19.
Hennepin County was reporting a 14-day case rate of just under 21 cases per 10,000 population during the week of July 5-12. That data was used for determining the district’s path forward when Westonka staff met with representatives from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
That case rate would have landed Westonka in a purely hybrid model for all students K-12, but a subsequent meeting with MDH Aug. 3 gained the go-ahead for Westonka to open its two primary schools, Shirley Hills and Hilltop, to fully in-person learning this fall. That approval was based on more local-level information, including the general “health landscape” in the Westonka area and the district’s health and safety plans.
In-person instruction has been administration’s favored option all along, and a survey conducted last month showed that teachers and parents are in agreement. Seventy-one percent of teachers and 84 percent of parents were pushing for on-site instruction, whether fully in person or through a hybrid model.
That survey also guided staff in designing what hybrid learning should look like, and the district landed on an ABAB-distance schedule that divided its high school and middle school populations alphabetically and gives students two days of in-person instruction and three days of distance learning each week. All students in grades 5-12 will learn remotely on Fridays.
But for those students enrolled in grades K-4 at Westonka, Sept. 8 will likely bring them back to the classroom Monday through Friday. Social distancing for an in-person model like this will be done as much as possible, but with that model the distict is not under the same strict 6-foot rule that will be in place at Grandview and the high school as a requirement of all hybrid learning models.
Isolation rooms will be set up in each of the district’s four schools, and students and staff will have to pre-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the premises. If a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, parents will be notified if their child was in close proximity, said Borg.
The district is also working with a regional support team comprised of officials from MDH and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). Contact tracing will be done at both the district and regional level; Borg said he was confident that the district would be first to know if any clusters of COVID-19 appeared. School board members also approved a face mask policy Monday that will require all staff as well as all students grades K-12 to wear a face covering while on site.
The district communicated to families Aug. 11 that they would have the option to enroll their child in a distance learning only model if they so choose. The district is currently managing this on a quarterly basis to help determine staffing, busing and other logistical needs.
Parents were also asked to register for busing this year, accompanied by a strong plea from Borg that if they are able to drive their students to school that this is preferred.
Though MDH did relax the strict 6 feet of social distancing on buses that would have previously been required under a hybrid model, the half capacity requirement is still in place. Westonka last year had bus loads from 50 to 65 students, and a current year survey to parents revealed that the district can expect an average of 52 students per bus this year, far more than the 38-student limit under the MDH requirement.
FINAL DECISION TO COME AUG. 20
Case counts relayed to district officials Aug. 20 will call the shots for what happens Sept. 8. Districts may also have to switch to a more restrictive learning model mid-year if case counts rise in the county or if case clusters pop up locally.
The 14-day case rates have shown some volatility already, notably in Carver County, whose rate per 10,000 population for July 5-12 had initially put its districts in a position to open with a hybrid learning model but whose case rate one week later allowed for a combination of in-person instruction for elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high schoolers.
“We can’t stress this enough. It’s very important that we have contingency plans for staff, parents, that we could go between these different models,” said Borg, who said it would be dependent on the health climate at the time whether it would be a seamless switch or come with a break between should the plan need to be altered.
“I can tell you that it truly is a challenge as I know there are so many different perspectives and hopes and when it comes to someone’s kids and their safety and their opportunities and education, the ‘small school advantage’ is we want to meet all of that, and obviously we’re in a time where we have to make some decisions that doesn’t [sic] fit right for everyone,” said Borg.
The district has posted to its website details for each of its three plans, as well as how to register for transportation or for quarter one distance-only education. Parents can also find on the website specific information on the district’s COVID-19 preparedness plan, including a decision tree from MDH should a child show symptoms of COVID-19. The Aug. 10 board meeting, including the slides from Borg’s presentation, are available online as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.