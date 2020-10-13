Mound Westonka High School has seen its first two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a communication emailed to parents of MWHS students Oct. 11.
The two cases are unrelated and the district’s email did not disclose whether either case was found in a students or a staff member, only that the two positive cases were in the “Mound Westonka High School community.” They have been advised to remain at home and to self-isolate.
According to the notification, one of the cases was traced to an exposure date of Monday, Oct. 5, an “A” day in the school’s hybrid learning model. District officials are currently working alongside the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to identify and notify whoever may have had close contact with this case.
The second case was found to have had no impact on other students or staff in the building as the person was already self-quarantining at home.
“The risk of exposure for other people present in the building on that date [Oct. 5] is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community,” reads the district notification; that assurance aligns with similar guidance found on MDH’s website.
The district is still advising those parents of MWHS students not determined to have had close contact with a positive case to monitor for symptoms as a precaution and to consult with a health care provider if symptoms do show.
Westonka Schools had seen one other case of COVID-19, this in a student or staff member at Shirley Hills Primary School, toward the end of September, said Becca Neuger, communications coordinator for Westonka Schools. That case, like one of the cases found at MWHS, was found in someone already self-isolating and had no impact other students or staff, she said.
“Closely following the MDH Decision Tree had an impact on both situations and helped prevent transmission at school. Staying home if you or someone in your household is feeling ill, is being tested or was a ‘close contact’ of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 continues to be so important,” said Neuger.
Added Kevin Borg, superintendent, “I continue to be appreciative of the diligence shown by students, parents and staff.”
