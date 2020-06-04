For most kids, summer means carefree days. But for some kids, no school means wondering where their next meal is coming from. Several local organizations are teaming up this summer to make sure kids have access to healthy and nutritious meals.
The Westonka Foodies from the Westonka School District will be hosting a Free Summer Meals program again this year. Breakfast and lunch meals will be provided Mondays through Fridays beginning June 8. No meals will be provided the week of June 1-5. Breakfast will consist of a grain or grain and protein plus a juice and milk. Lunch will consist of a grain, protein, fruit or vegetable and a milk. Menus will not be posted in order to allow the cooks flexibility in the meals each day.
Beginning Monday, June 8, curbside meal pick-ups will be available Monday through Friday at the Hilltop main entrance from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at Mound Westonka High School in front of the Performing Arts Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch will be handed out at the same time.
The district will also make deliveries on the following schedules:
DISTRICT WHITE BOX TRUCK
- Sugar Mill Ln & Robin Ln: 11:00 - 11:10 a.m.
- Woodland Cove Clubhouse: 11:25 - 11:35 a.m.
- Hunters Trl & Glacier Rd: 11:45 - 11:55
- Turtle Creek Blvd & Turtle Rd: 12:02 - 12:12 p.m.
- Surfside Park: 12:20 - 12:35 p.m.
- Triangle Park (Tuxedo Blvd & St. Mary’s Rd): 12:40 - 12:50 p.m.
- Bradford Ln & Wilshire Blvd: 12:55 - 1:05 p.m.
DISTRICT COMMUNITY ESD PICK-UP TRUCK
- Balsam Rd & Spruce Rd: 11:30-11:40 a.m.
- Kids Core (St. John’s Parking Lot) 11:50 a.m.-noon
- 3 Points & Gull : 12:15-12:30 p.m.
Please note that these times are approximate and will be updated online as needed. Please check the Westonka Foodies website frequently for updates.
No registration or sign-up is required for this meal program. The Westonka Foodies encourage all families with children under 19 years old to participate in the summer meal program, offering some good reasons to do so:
• They are free
• The program extends your food budget and saves you time preparing breakfast and lunch
• It’s comforting and familiar to your kids to have food from school
• It’s confidential and not just for low-income people
• You’re helping the Westonka Foodservice program to stay financially afloat
• You’re helping the Westonka Foodservice program employees stay employed throughout the summer
• The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) is covering the cost of these meals
You’re not taking food away from someone who needs it more
“For too many children, the end of the school year means an end to the free meals they depend on throughout the year, but summer nutrition programs support fighting hunger for young people,” said Laura Metzger, Westonka Schools’ director of food and nutrition service. “We’re happy to provide the nutrition that children need to fuel their day.”
In addition to the school program, WeCAN (Western Communities Action Network) will be offering the Kids’ Food Bag Program again this summer. Families in need are welcome to take advantage of curbside pick-up at the WeCAN office at 5213 Shoreline Dr. in Mound each week during the summer to get a bag of kid-friendly food for each school-aged child in their family. The Kids’ Food Bag Program will begin June 1.
For more information, contact WeCAN at 952-472-0742 and ask about the Kids’ Food Bag Program. WeCAN is accepting donations of “kid-friendly” food for the program like cereal, macaroni and cheese, soup, crackers, fruit cups, juice boxes and healthy snacks.
For more information on the school meal program, contact Laura Metzger at Westonka Schools, 952-491-8084.
Families in need of additional food resources should visit the Westonka Food Shelf at 2443 Commerce Blvd. in Mound or call 952-472-5599.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.