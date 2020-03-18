With Westonka schools closed as of Monday, March 16, and city governments working to provide as many services as they can while adhering to the social distancing recommended by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health, the community responded with a tandem effort to quell fears, provide help and, where possible, find normalcy in a situation of “8 million unknown variables.”
Gov. Tim Walz on March 15 had ordered all public schools in Minnesota to close no later than Wednesday, March 18; by late Monday afternoon, restaurants and bars were ordered to shutter their doors to all but take-out and drive-thru service in yet another effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the coronavirus.
The outbreak of COVID-19, now deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has handed cities, schools and businesses an unprecedented challenge, but area organizations have responded at once.
“Every day we’re seeing a lot of bad behavior in terms of hoarding, but every day we’re seeing more people asking, ‘How can I help? How can I help?’” said Christopher Anderson, executive director at the non-profit WeCAN in Mound.
“‘How can I help?’ is a way of gaining control of something that really is hurting a lot of people. There’s literally hundreds of thousands of people unemployed or laid off right now,” said Anderson, who said, too, that he’s anxious about the long-term fallout from businesses closing, even temporarily, and the delayed impact of current assistance measures like postponed energy bills or rent payments that will have to be paid eventually.
The first goal was to get through the next week, at least until the governor’s order on school closures is lifted on March 27, said Anderson, who added that if the state’s general shutting down continued beyond that date that, “with 8 million unknown variables,” he was as yet unsure what the next steps would be.
CITY HALLS CLOSE TO PUBLIC, CONTINUE MOST SERVICES
Mound, Minnetrista and Spring Park closed their city halls to the public this week, but as of March 17 were continuing to provide most city services.
Said Ray Salazar, mayor for Mound, “The city council and our staff, our public works personnel and our emergency response departments are all standing ready to help with whatever the need may be in our city and surrounding area – to help in any way possible. With God’s grace, we’ll get through this in our city, our state and our great country.”
“There’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes that people are probably not aware of,” said Minnetrista Mayor Lisa Whalen. “We just want to keep our residents safe.”
Spring Park Mayor Jerry Rockvam did not reply for request for comment before press time.
HELPING THOSE WHO NEED IT
Westonka Schools partnered with WeCAN and the Westonka Food Shelf to help get food to families whose children often rely on school lunches.
Turi Vielvig, who works in the lunchroom at Mound Westonka High School was outside the Westonka Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 18, helping several others from the district’s lunchrooms provide families with kids’ lunches via curbside pick-up.
“As many kids as they have, they can have that many meals,” said Vielvig, who said about 15 others were helping make and distribute the meals.
Laura Metzger, nutritional director for Westonka Schools, said that the district’s summer food program, through which it receives USDA funding for free and reduced meals for certain of its students, helped in creating a framework for the schools’ quick response.
The need, however, proved to be more than Metzger expected. She and other volunteers had prepared just 10 lunches for Monday’s pick-up, the first of two days Westonka provided the service outside its PAC. Volunteers ended up working at a double-time pace to eventually provide 175 meals Monday. The team then redoubled its efforts and provided 239 lunches on Tuesday and was planning for 300 breakfasts and lunches to be given out at about 30 stops on the summer bus route each day between March 18 and 20.
“We’re very much used to preparing food and having people come to us; preparing food and bringing it out to people is a whole different thing,” said Metzger.
LOOKING FORWARD
“Every day is literally different. At some point things are going to have to change positively,” said Anderson of WeCAN. When they do, “It’s going to be an unprecedented amount of people who need help.”
In the meantime, many of the area’s youngest residents are finding a way to get away from the commotion: Mound’s Zero Gravity Skate Park was in full-swing at half past noon Tuesday, a sharp contrast to the empty school hallways.
