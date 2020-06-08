Each year, Mound Westonka High School celebrates standout athletes from the graduating class. Included in this year’s recognition are the Yost-Haddorff-Leopold and Athena Award nominees and winners, as well as senior three-season athletes, declared college athletes and state tournament participants.
Activities director Jeff Peterson recognized and congratulated the senior athletes on their accomplishments:
“I want to congratulate you on a job well done. I want to take this opportunity to recognize and encourage you that you do whatever you choose to do in the future. COVID-19 has impacted you in a way that can make you stronger; look ahead and dream of all the bright possibilities that your future holds for you. Be proud of your time at Mound Westonka and be proud that you are a White Hawk! May all your dreams come true.”
TRIPLE “A” WINNERS
Grace Hanson and Adam Nobs were recognized as this year’s school-level Minnesota State High School League Triple “A” winners. The Triple “A” program rewards a senior boy and girl in each high school in Minnesota for outstanding achievement in Academics, Athletics and the Arts.
STATE TOURNAMENT
Peterson recognized nine seniors who competed at state this year.
Continuing a long tradition of success, the MWHS jazz dance team competed at state for the 14th consecutive year and broke into the finals, finishing fourth overall—for the third consecutive year. The Hawkettes also earned the Team Academic Award. Seniors competing at state on the jazz team were Sophia Cherba, Rachel Christensen, Rachel Kitt, Megan Stacey and Annabelle Wiskus. Cherba and Christensen were named to the Wells Fargo All-Tournament Team.
Competing at state as individuals were seniors Seth Anderson, Ryan Fitz, Noah Lietzau and Tyler Stevenson in wrestling.
ATHENA AWARD
Melissa Drill represented Westonka at the 48th Annual Athena Awards, which recognized more than 50 senior girls from public and private high schools in the Minneapolis metro area. Drill was recognized locally for winning both the Athena and Yost-Haddorff-Leopold outstanding female athlete awards. Drill was a standout athlete on the White Hawks volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
“Melissa Drill is one of the toughest people I’ve ever been around and I don’t just mean basketball,” said basketball coach Alan Hiebert. “She is a tireless worker who manages to do all of that work with an incredibly positive attitude.”
“Melissa is an outstanding student-athlete, who portrays the characteristics every coach, teacher and director could hope for,” said volleyball coach Ashley Neaton. “And she always leads by example, whether that means pushing herself hard at practice or standing up for something she believes in.”
Softball coach Scott Eidsness added his thoughts as well. “Melissa’s leadership ability comes from deep within as she is simply one of the best human beings I know and one of the most competitive,” he said. “MWHS and our softball program will truly miss Melissa’s influence on our culture, competitive nature and joyous heart.”
Other finalists for the 2020 MWHS Athena Award were seniors Sophia Cherba, Rachel Christensen, Chloe Kantola, Morgan McFadden, Kate McGown and Emily Moore.
YOST-HADDORFF-LEOPOLD AWARD
This year’s male Yost-Haddorff-Leopold Award winner is Isaiah Dempsey. The other nominees for the 68th annual outstanding male athlete award were Ryan Fitz, Blake Harmer, Daniel Neve, Adam Nobs, Cameron Oates and Connor Prok.
The award began as the Yost Award in 1953, honoring the late Frank Yost—a local pharmacist and ardent community sports supporter who died in 1952. In 1994, the award became the Yost-Haddorff-Leopold Award, also honoring the memories of Oscar Haddorff, who died in 1970, a year after retiring as a 25-year MWHS teacher, coach and athletic director; and Cory Leopold, a 1988 MWHS graduate and standout high school and college wrestler, who was killed in a car accident in 1993. The scholarship component was added to the award at that time and is given to the school’s top male and female athletes.
Dempsey has earned 10 varsity letters among football, basketball and strength and conditioning. Football head coach Nick David described Dempsey as one of the “most talented players” he has had the opportunity to coach.
“His physicality and tenacity were unparalleled as he was constantly in the backfield on defense even though teams dedicated two blockers, if not three to him on every play,” said David. “His high motor and pure determination on each and every play was second to none every time that he stepped out onto the field.”
Dempsey excelled on the football field throughout his career, earning All-State, All-Metro and All-Conference honors in addition to being named his team’s MVP. He was also selected to play in the 2019 Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game.
Dempsey, a team captain, finished his White Hawks football career with 84 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine QB sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one blocked kick and one safety. He also recorded five receptions for 58 yards, 25 yards rushing on two attempts and two touchdowns during his career.
Dempsey’s basketball coach agreed that Dempsey was an asset to his team. “Isaiah’s growth as a young man has been one of the most enjoyable coaching stories I have been a part of,” said basketball coach Andre Phillips. “His personality went from a shy youngster to a vocal leader and team funny guy. Isaiah brought toughness and focus for us each day to make us a better team, especially in the weight room.”
DECLARED COLLEGE ATHLETES
Athletes who have committed to playing at the collegiate level include:
Sophia Cherba - Minnesota State Mankato (Dance)
Rachel Christensen - Minnesota State Mankato (Dance)
Grace Hanson - Carleton College (Swim and Dive)
Kate McGown - University of Kentucky (Intercollegiate Eventing Team)
Connor Prok - Hamline University (Basketball)
Jameson Sexton - St. John’s University (Basketball)
Annabelle Wiskus - University of St. Thomas (Dance)
THREE-SEASON ATHLETES
Also recognized are eight MWHS senior three-season athletes: Rachel Christensen, Melissa Drill, Ryan Fitz, Lily Hames, Chloe Kantola, Sam Otto, Connor Prok and Amelia Proulx.
