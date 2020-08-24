Are you struggling with your finances? Are you behind on your rent or utilities? Has the COVID-19 pandemic cost you your job or impacted your family’s financial well-being? Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) may be able to help.
Asking for help isn’t easy, but WeCAN is there to provide stability and help resolve money emergencies so you can get back on your feet. A dedicated and professionally trained staff offers people a holistic approach to a wide array of social services. From emergency assistance and family support programs to food support to helping their clients with job skills, WeCAN is there to help, support and inspire.
WeCAN is a nonprofit social service agency serving the needs of low-income residents of western Hennepin County, including the cities of Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Rockford, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay and western Orono (Navarre). WeCAN services include emergency assistance to prevent homelessness, family support programs, Mobile Market, Meals on Wheels, a Job Center, and referrals and resources.
While WeCAN is ready to provide help and referrals to all low-income members of the community, right now there are special programs in place to help individuals and families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Programs are available to help with rent and utilities. Even if you have never had the need to ask for financial help before, WeCAN is available to provide information and direct you to the program which best suits your needs.
“The COVID relief funding has been impressive,” said client services manager Janice Bradburn. “I’m ready to listen and help you move forward from the setback that COVID has caused.”
If you’d like to learn more about how WeCAN may be able to help you financially, please call 952-472-0742 and ask for Janice, or email clientservices@wecanmn.org. An application and documentation will be required, but help is available.
In addition to financial help for those who qualify, WeCAN is currently providing food and personal care products via curbside pickup. Available products are listed outside of the office at 5213 Shoreline Dr. in Mound, along with the WeCAN phone number. Anyone who needs food or personal care is asked to drive up and call the office to request the items they would like.
Family support programs like the school supply giveaway, coat drive, birthday shelf and Adopt-a-Family holiday program help families stretch their budgets. Food programs include the Kids’ Food Bag Program, the Mobile Market and Meals on Wheels. Job search assistance and budget help are also available.
WeCAN addresses the significant community need with the support of individuals, businesses, the faith community, service organizations, foundations, local cities and Hennepin County and through program fees in the case of Meals on Wheels. For more information, visit wecanmn.org or call 952-472-0742.
