The holiday season is quickly approaching but holiday shopping will look differently due to the ongoing pandemic. This season, Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake is adjusting their annual Act Globally Appreciating People Everywhere (AGAPE) gift market accordingly.
This Nov. 14, the AGAPE gift market is moving outdoors to Trinity’s parking lot.
According to Trinity’s director of facilities Jeri Miller, the market began 14 years ago with a focus on global gifts from makers and creators. Vendors will be donating a percentage of their proceeds towards supporting local food, housing and mental health needs.
“[It always has] the goal of giving back to the community. It’s evolved into lots of creating and Pinterest boards and year-round brainstorming,” she said.
The market will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The day will feature music, food and a variety of vendors selling artisan hand-crafted items. On-site vendors include Bricks for Bread, Chocolate San Jose-Minneapolis, Enchanted Egg, Hatz by Abby, Homestead Alpacas, Kirrissas’s Apiary & Buzzness, Norwex kitchen products, RubySue Sewing, Shelby Finn Designs and Swittens.
Trinity is requiring all attendees to wear masks and to use social distancing.
“What better way to keep our community safe and celebrate Minnesota’s Bold North than by taking the event outside?” Miller asked.
Online shopping vendors are also participating this year. Norwex, Pampered Chef and Thirty-One Gifts, who offer customizable bags and accessories are participating with online sales. Shopping links can be found at Trinitylonglake.org/agm-vendors
Twin Cities food truck Blue Ox Provisions will be on-site all day, as well. Breakfast is available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will offer breakfast sandwiches and mini donuts. Their lunch menu includes multiple types of hot dogs, sandwiches, chips, a caramel apple crisp sundae and hot apple cider.
“I love the chance to just see people! It’s such a positive way to spend time, put a dent in the Christmas list and know that the money I spend is going to great causes right here locally. The focus is on food, housing and mental health,” Miller said.
