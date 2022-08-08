The annual Corn Days Festival is returning to the Church of St. George in Long Lake on Saturday, Aug. 13.
In addition to traditional festivities including live music, pancake breakfast, kids’ activities, beer, brats, rib tents, bingo, super raffle, wine pull, stage acts, and vendors; Corn Days has added some new exciting activities.
The biggest addition to the 2022 Corn Days fest is “Cars and Corn,” a classic car show featuring vehicles owned by community members.
According to Meghan Flannery, 2022 Corn Days Publicity Chair, ‘Cars and Corn’ is opportunity for community members to show off personal vehicles that are their pride and joy.
The Church of St. George’s online silent auction is now undereay, and will close on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10:45 a.m. According to the church, the silent auction app will be posted in the church bulletin, on St. George’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and on the Corn Days website. Various items from local businesses will be available for bidding during the auction, such as event tickets, baskets, experience gift certificates, and restaurant gift cards.
Before the church grounds open for Corn Days at noon, Gear West is sponsoring a 5K run and a 1-mile Candy Corn fun run for children. Check out their website at gearwest.com/Corn-Days for registration and more information. Registration and packets will be available at 7:30 a.m. at Hackberry Park. The 5K is slated to begin at 9 a.m.. The 1-mile Candy Corn fun run starts at 10 a.m.
Also, before the festivities begin, enjoy a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Knights of Columbus in St. George’s Community Center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The return of the Long Lake Chamber of Commerce parade for its 49th year launches the festivities at noon. The parade will feature floats from local businesses, community groups, and school clubs.
From there, the corn roasting begins. Along with sweet roasted cord and Mexican street corn there will be brats, hot dogs, pulled pork, and several varieties of beer on tap along with craft root beer at the beer tent. St. George’s Latino community also is bringing back its delicious authentic Latino fiesta dinner, starting at 5 p.m. in the community center.
Flannery said outside food and merchandise vendors are returning to the festival for the first time since 2019. There will be Greek gyros, cotton candy, snow cones, donuts, and more for attendees to purchase and enjoy.
Live music plays a big part in the fun at Corn Days, and this year is no exception as local bands Welcome Drive, the Rattlers, and Stampede are slated to perform. There will also be a performance by St. George’s Latino dance group Alma Folklorica.
The Kids’ Corner will feature games, RAD Zoo (Reptile and Amphibian Discovery), a gaga ball pit, and an inflatable attraction. A wristband for $15 will allow unlimited access to these fun children’s attractions.
In addition, Bingo will be played in our community center from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Church of St. George started Corn Days in August 1971 as a small parish festival and fundraiser for its religious education program, and was initially inspired by St. George’s harvest dinners earlier in its history. Corn Days has since become one of Long Lake’s most popular community get-togethers. In the festival’s early days, corn was boiled (not roasted like today), and there were carnival rides, softball and volleyball tournaments, and even a beauty pageant. Through the years and generations, Corn Days has become a favorite hometown celebration that offers plenty of corn and fun as the summer winds down.
For more information and a detailed schedule for the festival, please visit the festival website at corndays.com. Also, find the Church of St. George on Facebook and Instagram at Church St. George Long Lake.
