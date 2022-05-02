It was a cold and dreary day at Providence on Monday, April 18 for the Mound Westonka girl’s lacrosse first game of the season against Holy Family, but the weather couldn’t hold them back.
The Whitehawks gained a quick lead with two goals within the first five minutes. The Holy Family Fire responded with a few goals of their own, and before long, the Fire tied the game with four goals each. The nail-biting match didn’t last long as the Whitehawks stepped up and ran away with it. The final score: 11-5 Whitehawks. Goals were scored by: Sutten Ehlen (2), Sage Finck, Liz Trubeck, Jordyn Larue, Grace Mccutcheon, Audrey Bernal (3) Eleanor Young (2).
This young team shows promise for the upcoming season and no signs of slowing down. In their second game against Big Lake, junior varsity won 6-4, and varsity defeated the Hornets 12-1.
When asked why she loves lacrosse and this team, senior Eleanor Young said, “I love being a player part of a co-op (I go to Providence). I love seeing my teammates and being part of this lacrosse community while also building a bridge between the two schools.”
While off to a great start, there is still lots of lacrosse to be played this spring. Captain Nora Sipprell said, “I am most looking forward to playing Delano because playing them in the past has always been a close and competitive game.”
The team played Delano on Monday, April 25, and lost 10-5. They will have another chance at their rival for the last game of the regular season on May 23.
