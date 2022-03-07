Mound Westonka wrestling four state entrants, pictured from left, Cole Munsterteiger, Jack Nelson, Cooper Rowe and Sam Dioszeghy will compete this weekend at the state wrestling tournament. (Submitted photo)
The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team competed in the Section 2AA individual wrestling championships at Delano High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26.
The White Hawks advanced four to the state tournament as freshman Cole Munsterteiger, eighth grader Cooper Rowe and junior Sam Dioszeghy all won section championships, and sophomore Jack Nelson earned runner up honors.
“It is a tough section, so to be sending four is quite an accomplishment,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Cole Munsterteiger had a first round pin and 12-0 major decision in the semifinals to set up a finals match with Caleb Tracy of Scott West. Munsterteiger earned a 6-4 sudden victory overtime win to punch his ticket to state.
Sophomore Jack Nelson had two pins en route to his finals match, where he fell in overtime 4-2 to Matt Randolph of Scott West. Nelson defended his second place finish with a second period pin over Eli Hamberger of Watertown-Mayer in the true second match to advance.
Rowe had a first round pin, a 4-2 semifinal victory and defeated Zach Tracy of Scott West 5-1 in the finals to earn his first trip to state.
Dioszeghy earned two falls, then defeated Ashton Congdon of Watertown-Mayer 4-2 in the finals to earn the championship.
Freshman John Seemann, junior Luke Rodelius and seniors Nolan Shaw and Ryan Butler all won matches but did not place.
For Shaw, Butler, and fellow seniors Maguire Musselman, Carter Nelson and Dylan Helman (who did not compete), it marked an end to their White Hawks wrestling careers.
“This was a great group of seniors that will be sorely missed,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The state entrants will compete on Friday, March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. First round action will begin at approximately 1 p.m.
