The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad ended the regular season with a flurry of activity, competing in four different meets in a three day span.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, the White Hawks wrapped up the conference season by hosting a triangular. The White Hawks dropped the first dual to Annandale/Maple Lake 56-17, but rebounded with a 48-27 win over Dassel Cokato/Litchfield.
“It was a nice win for us, as DCL were state finalists two years ago,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Winning both matches for the White Hawks were freshmen Cooper Rowe, sophomore Cole Munsterteiger, junior Jack Nelson and senior Sam Dioszeghy, all of whom were undefeated in conference matches.
On Friday, Feb. 10, the White Hawks hosted the annual Leopold/Haglund Invitational. The White Hawks finished seventh in a tough 10-team field, with Nelson placing fourth, Rowe and Munsterteiger second, and Dioszeghy taking home the championship.
The White Hawks came out of the evening with a few injuries, however, as Nelson injured his knee and sophomore John Seemann suffered an ankle sprain at the end of a 14-13 come from behind victory. Both wrestlers were unable to wrestle the final round.
“It was a tough tourney and we battled hard, hopefully everyone will heal up for sections,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the JV squad ended their season at the Dassel Cokato JV Jam, with seventh graders Charlie Ogle and Noah Koski, and eighth grader Deacon Ramthun earning first place honors.
“It was a great way for many of them to end their season, and some of them will vie for spots on the team and individual rosters,” said freshmen coach John Wardlow.
While the boys were finishing up the regular season in Dassel Cokato, the girls were already getting the post season underway, as freshmen Delaney Parker competed in girls sections at Hastings High School.
Parker continued her historic season as the first female wrestler at Mound Westonka, by placing third and nearly making it to the state tournament. After a pin in the third place match, Parker earned a true second match but was defeated in her attempt to gain a state tourney berth.
“We had no idea what to expect, but Delaney wrestled awesome and nearly made it. She is truly a pioneer in our girls program, and I’m hoping many other girls follow in her footsteps,” said Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks will compete at team sections on Thursday, taking on Mankato West at New Prague High School. First round action begins at 6 p.m.
