Freshman Delaney Parker shows off her third place medal at sections, the first-ever for a Mound Westonka female girls wrestler. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad ended the regular season with a flurry of activity, competing in four different meets in a three day span.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the White Hawks wrapped up the conference season by hosting a triangular. The White Hawks dropped the first dual to Annandale/Maple Lake 56-17, but rebounded with a 48-27 win over Dassel Cokato/Litchfield.

