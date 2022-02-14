The Mound Westonka White Hawks went on the road to face non-conference competition, and picked up wins in three of four dual meets.
On Thursday, Feb. 3, the White Hawks traveled to Zimmerman to take on the host Thunder and the Monticello Magic. In the first round, the White Hawks took a commanding 30-10 lead, but were down by ten going into the last two weight classes.
Sophomore Drake Woodruff received a forfeit at 220 pounds, and junior Sam Dioszeghy sealed the deal with a pin at heavyweight for a 42-40 victory.
The White Hawks had another close dual in the second round, but fell 40-36 to the Magic.
“It was a good night of wrestling against a couple of solid squads, and we were happy to leave with a win,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the White Hawks wrestlers traveled to Robbinsdale Armstrong to take on the Falcons and the Champlin Park Rebels. The White Hawks cruised to 61-17 win over the Falcons in the first round, winning 11 of 14 matches.
The White Hawks faced a scrappy Champlin Park squad in the second round, and after losing three one point matches, were down heading into the 170-pound weight class.
Freshman Eric von Holtz stepped in and won a tightly contested match 7-5, which helped launch the White Hawks to an eventual 38-27 victory.
“Eric’s win was huge and gave us some momentum heading into the upper weights,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
Eighth-grader Cooper Rowe, freshman Cole Munsterteiger, sophomore Jack Nelson and junior Sam Dioszeghy all went 4-0 for the week, and are ranked in state at their respective weight classes.
“Those guys are looking good and have been dominant as of late,” said Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks will conclude the regular season with a triangular meet at Annandale/Maple Lake on Thursday and will host the Leopold Haglund Invite on Friday. Start times are 5 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.