The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team had a busy week, sandwiched by a huge Wright County Conference win against the Delano Tigers on Senior Night.
The White Hawks started out the week traveling to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School on Tuesday, Jan. 25 to take on the host Lakers and the New London-Spicer Wildcats.
The White Hawks fell in the first round to NLS 46-30, and lost the finale to HLWW as well, 59-24.
“We wrestled well against NLS, but just didn’t match up with HLWW,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Winning both matches for the White Hawks were eighth grader Cooper Rowe, freshman Cole Munsterteiger, sophomore Jack Nelson and junior Sam Dioszeghy.
The White Hawks resumed conference action when they hosted the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie Panthers and Delano on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The White Hawks stormed out to a 24-0 lead against the Panthers, but were only able to muster wins in the last two weight classes after that, and fell 42-36.
In between matches, seniors Maguire Musselman, Carter Nelson, Dylan Helman, Nolan Shaw and Ryan Butler were honored, and the lights went out for the evening’s spotlight match.
The White Hawks again gained a comfortable lead with wins from Munsterteiger, Nelson, Rowe and eighth grader Gannon Witczek, but lost the next four weight classes.
Freshman John Seemann then stole the show on senior night with a come from behind pin in the second period, and juniors Luke Rodelius and Dioszeghy followed up with pins of their own to seal an eventual 39-36 victory.
“It was a fun night having both youth and senior night and getting a big conference win,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The White Hawks ended the week competing at the Orono Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29, which featured some of the top teams in the state. The White Hawks placed eighth out of 20 overall in a very competitive field.
“This was a great test for us at this point of the season. All of our top wrestlers faced great competition and we had to battle for every win we got,” said Munsterteiger.
Placing for the White Hawks were: seniors Carter Nelson and Ryan Butler, 8th place; eighth grader Cooper Rowe, 3rd place; freshman Cole Munsterteiger, sophomore Jack Nelson, and junior Sam Dioszeghy, 2nd place.
The White Hawks will travel to Zimmerman on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Robbinsdale Armstrong on Friday, Feb. 4 for triangular meets. Start times are 5 p.m.
