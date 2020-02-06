The Mound Westonka White Hawks Wrestling team got back on the mat after a week off, hosting a quad meet with New London-Spicer, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Zimmerman on Thursday, Jan. 23. The White Hawks won two of three duals with wins over conference rival New London-Spicer and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, who will join the Wright County conference next year.
“Both teams are solid squads and we wrestled the best we have all season. We won the close matches and got some big pins,” said co-head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks defeated New London-Spicer 48-27 in the first round, getting wins from sophomores Jacob Maas and Ryan Butler, juniors Lance Munsterteiger and Tom Seemann, and seniors Noah Lietzau, Tyler Stevenson, Seth Anderson, Dylan Albert and Ryan Fitz. In the second round, the White Hawks fell to Zimmerman by a 48-30 score. The White Hawks wrestlers saved the best for last, defeating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42-36 in the finale. Eighth-grader Jack Nelson notched a technical fall at 106 pounds to start things out, while Maas won by forfeit and Stevenson won by fall in the lower weights. The White Hawks trailed going into the middle weights, but a 17-4 decision by Anderson, a narrow 6-4 decision by junior Devon Wilson-Noethe and pins from Albert and Munsterteiger put the dual out of reach. Ryan Fitz sealed the match with a forfeit win at heavyweight.
“It was a great way to end a fun night of wrestling,” said co-head coach Josten Coleman.
2 ADVANCE TO 9th-GRADE STATE
The Mound Westonka White Hawks freshman squad competed in the Ninth-Grade League Region Three individual tourney on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Waconia High School. Both-seventh grader Cole Munsterteiger and eighth-grader Jack Nelson placed second, qualifying them for the Ninth-Grade League state tourney in Champlin Park on Saturday, Feb. 1.
“We had a great day with seventh-grader Mason Reynolds and freshman Luke Rodelius winning matches and others competing well in a highly competitive region. Cole and Jack had great tournaments, and I am excited to see them compete at state,” said freshman coach John Wardlow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.