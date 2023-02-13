The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad completed three days of wrestling by winning two of three duals at the Armstrong Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“We had regularly scheduled meets on Thursday and Friday, and added a Saturday tourney after getting snowed out earlier in the season. It was a grind but the kids finished strong with a couple of wins,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks started out the three-day tour by traveling to Monticello for a triangular on Thursday, Feb. 2. The White Hawks cruised to a 63-13 victory over Zimmerman, then fell to the host Magic 39-33. The White Hawks earned narrow victories by freshman Mason Merritt, and sophomores Eric von Holtz and John Seemann, but came up just short in the end.
The White Hawks hosted two highly ranked teams in the Hutchinson Tigers and New Prague Trojans on Friday, Feb. 3, and dropped both duals by scores of 54-26 and 51-25, respectively. Winning both matches for the White Hawks were freshman Cooper Rowe, sophomore Cole Munsterteiger, Junior Jack Nelson and senior Sam Dioszeghy.
In the aforementioned Armstrong Tourney, the White Hawks completed a long weekend by earning victories over Armstrong 59-15 and Rochester John Marshall 54-24, before falling to Rogers 39-36. Cole Munsterteiger also earned his 100th career victory in the process.
“Overall it was a good day of wrestling and fun to compete as a team,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
In addition to the action at Armstrong, Mason Merritt was competing the 9th Grade League state tourney just down the road at Champlin Park. Merritt earned a first round upset, pinning his Eden Prairie opponent after trailing early in the match. He then dropped his next two matches, eliminating him from the tourney.
“Mason wrestled well and it was a very nice run for him,” said freshmen coach John Wardlow.
