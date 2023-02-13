Westonka Wrestling.JPG

Sophomore John Seemann looks to turn his Rogers opponent. (Submitted Photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad completed three days of wrestling by winning two of three duals at the Armstrong Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“We had regularly scheduled meets on Thursday and Friday, and added a Saturday tourney after getting snowed out earlier in the season. It was a grind but the kids finished strong with a couple of wins,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.

