The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad concluded the regular season, going 3-1 over the week and finishing with a 16-8 overall record.
On Thursday, March 4, the White Hawks traveled to Chanhassen High School to take on the Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks and the Foley Falcons in a triangular meet. The White Hawks fell to the state-rated Falcons in the first round by a score of 51-22. Picking up wins for the White Hawks were seventh-grader Cooper Rowe, eighth-grader Cole Munsterteiger, freshman Jack Nelson, sophomore Sam Dioszeghy and senior Lance Munsterteiger. In the finale, the White Hawks defeated the Storm Hawks, 44-33. The White Hawks built an early lead with wins from Nelson, Rowe and Cole Munsterteiger. A pin from senior Shawn McNatt was the only win the White Hawks would get in the next five weight classes. Senior Tom Seemann got the White Hawks back on track with a pin, setting the stage for eighth-grader John Seemann’s exciting 5-4 victory. Wins by Dioszeghy and Lance Munsterteiger sealed the victory for the White Hawks.
The White Hawks traveled to Orono High School on Saturday, March 6 to take on the host Spartans as well as the Richfield Spartans. The White Hawks defeated a depleted Orono squad 62-15 and a Richfield team with many open weights, 72-6. Picking up two wins on the day were Nelson, Rowe, Cole Munsterteiger, junior Maguire Musselman, McNatt, junior Nolan Shaw, Tom Seemann, John Seemann, Lance Munsterteiger and Sam Dioszeghy.
The White Hawks were slated to wrestle in team sections on Wednesday, March 10 but were forced out due to positive COVID cases on the team. “This was obviously a huge disappointment as we had a great season and earned the number one seed in sections. We knew this could hit us at any time, and hopefully we can get everyone back for individual sections,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
