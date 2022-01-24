The Mound Westonka wrestling squad placed fifth out of 17 teams at the Howard Lake-Waverly- Winsted Invite on Saturday, Jan. 15, in their only action of the week.
The White Hawks were slated to wrestle at the same venue the evening before, but were canceled due to inclimate weather.
“We had a great week of practice and were ready to go on Friday, but had to delay it a day,” head coach Todd Munsterteiger said. “The kids were ready to hit the mats when Saturday morning rolled around,”
The White Hawks wrestlers started out fast, with several wrestlers advancing to the semi-finals, and four moving on to the finals. The White Hawks started out the final round with a bang as well, with eighth grader Mason Merritt earning a victory in his third place match, followed by consecutive wins in the championship matches by freshman Cole Munsterteiger, sophomore Jack Nelson, and eighth grader Cooper Rowe, all over Annandale-Maple Lake opponents. Junior Sam Dioszeghy ended the action for the White Hawks with a first period pin in his championship match.
“That was a fun round, and nearly launched us into third place overall,” assistant coach Eric Rodelius said.
Also, placing for the White Hawks were senior Nolan Shaw, sixth place, and junior Luke Rodelius, fourth place.
The White Hawks will travel to Hutchinson on Friday, Jan. 21, while the freshmen squad will compete in the Ninth Grade League regional tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Waconia. Start times are 5 p.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively.
