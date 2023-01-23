The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad hosted Norwood-Young America and Rockford in a triangular meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and came away with victories in both meets.
The White Hawks started out the evening by defeating Norwood-Young America, 52-18. Picking up wins for the White Hawks were: seventh grader Brady Kirkpatrick, freshmen Cooper Rowe and Mason Merrit, sophomores Cole Munsterteiger and Erik von Holtz, juniors Jack Nelson and Drake Woodruff, and seniors Terry Somerville, Luke Rodelius and Sam Dioszeghy.
The White Hawks finished out the night under the spotlight, earning a 65-18 victory. Eighth grader Deacon Ramthun picked his first career varsity win, while freshman Dawson Leinfelder and sophomore Al Zuniga-Lopez both contributed with victories. Kirkpatrick, Merritt, Munsterteiger, Somerville, Nelson, Rowe, Rodelius and Dioszeghy also earned wins to go 2-0 on the evening.
“It was nice to get a couple of big wins in front of the home crowd, and get some varsity wins from some of our younger and less experienced kids. We have a tough schedule and those guys have been battling hard, so it was nice to see them get rewarded,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks went on the road and competed in a quadrangular meet at New London-Spicer on Thursday, Jan. 12, but were unable to pick up a win. The White Hawks fell to the host Wildcats 39-31, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49-26, and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 48-31.
“Those were some tough squads and we came up a bit short.” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
Winning matches in all three duals were Rowe, Munsterteiger, Nelson, and Dioszeghy.
Freshman Delaney Parker competed in the Champlin Park Girls tourney on Saturday, Jan. 21, and picked up a second place finish in her bracket.
“Delaney is competing well against girls, so it’s great to be able to bring her to these events,” said freshmen coach John Wardlow.
