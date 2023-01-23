Westonka wrestling.JPG

Senior Luke Rodelius picks up a win at the New London-Spicer quadrangular. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad hosted Norwood-Young America and Rockford in a triangular meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and came away with victories in both meets.

The White Hawks started out the evening by defeating Norwood-Young America, 52-18. Picking up wins for the White Hawks were: seventh grader Brady Kirkpatrick, freshmen Cooper Rowe and Mason Merrit, sophomores Cole Munsterteiger and Erik von Holtz, juniors Jack Nelson and Drake Woodruff, and seniors Terry Somerville, Luke Rodelius and Sam Dioszeghy.

