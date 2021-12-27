The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad wrestled their first dual meet on Thursday, Dec. 16, when they traveled to Rockford to open Wright County conference action.
The White Hawks earned a decisive 69-12 win over the Rockets, who had some open weights and are still in rebuilding mode.
“Rockford is coming along, but like others are struggling to fill a line-up” head coach Todd Munsterteiger said.
Getting wins for the White Hawks were: eighth-graders Mason Merrit and Cooper Rowe, freshmen Cole Munsterteiger and Al Zuniga-Lopez, sophomore Jack Nelson, juniors Terry Somerville, Luke Rodelius and Sam Dioszeghy, and seniors Dylan Helman, Nolan Shaw and Ryan Butler.
The White Hawks hosted Central High School of Norwood-Young America and Chaska/Chanhassen in their first home meet on Friday, Dec. 17.
The White Hawks cruised to a 52-30 win over Central in the first round, with wins from eighth grader Dawson Leinfelder, Merritt, Munsterteiger, Nelson, Rowe, Helman, Rodelius, Dioszeghy and Butler.
In the spotlight match of the evening, the White Hawks took on the Storm Hawks, which has been an annual “Battle of the Hawks”.
This contest was a seesaw battle as the Storm Hawks jumped out to an early 11-0 lead, with the White Hawks storming right back with first period pins from Munsterteiger and Nelson to go ahead 12-11.
The White Hawks earned three crucial wins through the middle as Rowe earned a solid 5-0 victory, with junior Roo Wheeler and Helman eking out 6-5 and 2-1 wins, respectively.
However, the Storm Hawks built a 14-point lead going into the final three weights with two pins and a forfeit win of their own, setting the stage for heroics from the top of the White Hawks line-up.
Rodelius started it out with a first period pin, junior Drake Woodruff won by forfeit, and Dioszeghy ended it with another first period pin, completing the comeback for a 39-35 victory.
“It was a fun way to end the night and a great team effort,” assistant coach Eric Rodelius said.
The White Hawks will travel to New Prague on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a quad, and then will be off until after the holidays.
