The Mound Westonka wrestling squad held their end of the season banquet on Tuesday, March 15, at the Mound American Legion, commencing an excellent season.
“We had a great year and took another step towards achieving our goals as a program,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. “Now we need to follow it up with an even better off-season.”
Earning team awards for the White Hawks were: Drake Woodruff, JV Wrestler of the Year; Deacon Ramthun, Junior High Wrestler of the Year; Luke Rodelius and Eric von Holtz, Most Improved; Cole Munsterteiger, Hardest Worker; Dylan Helman, Coaches Award; and Jack Nelson, Most Valuable Wrestler.
The White Hawks had four all-conference wrestlers in Cole Munsterteiger, Jack Nelson, Cooper Rowe and Sam Dioszeghy.
The team earned the Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association with a 3.55 team GPA. The top ten GPA’s from the section team were used, and wrestlers contributing were: Luke Rodelius, Dylan Helman, Ryan Butler, Maguire Musselman, Cole Munsterteiger, Al Zuniga-Lopez, Eric von Holtz, Jack Nelson, Sam Dioszeghy and Nolan Shaw.
The White Hawks wrestling coaching staff would like to thank all of the parents, administration and members of the Mound Wrestling Organization (MWO) for all of their contributions throughout the year.
“We had an outstanding year and have built a solid program, and a lot of credit needs to go to our parents,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius. “They have done a tremendous job supporting their kids and contributing to the program.”
