The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad traveled to Delano on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a Wright County conference triangular with the host Tigers and the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie Panthers.
The White Hawks dropped the first dual of the evening 43-33 to GSL/LP.
“We’ve had a few duals this year where we are just one win or break away from winning it, and this was one of those.” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks rebounded in the finale, defeating Delano by a 45-32 score, gaining their second conference win of the season.
Winning both matches on the evening were sophomores Cole Munsterteiger and John Seemann, junior Jack Nelson, and senior Sam Dioszeghy.
The White Hawks competed in the Orono Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, placing 8th out of an 18-team field.
“There were some tough teams there, and with a few guys out of the line-up, it was a respectable finish.” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
Placing for the White Hawks were senior Luke Rodelius, 6th place; Cole Munsterteiger, 3rd place; Sam Dioszeghy, 2nd place, and Jack Nelson, first place. Sophomores Eric von Holtz and John Seemann were JV champions.
The freshmen squad competed in the 9th Grade League regional tourney in Waconia on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Freshman Mason Merritt placed second, earning his way to the 9th Grade League state tourney in Champlin Park on Saturday, February 4. Also placing for the White Hawks were: 7th grader Charlie Ogle, 8th place; 7th grader Brayden Hawkinson, 8th grader Levi Hays, freshmen Dawson Leinfelder and Phillip Pisarchuk, 6th place; and 8th grader Deacon Ramthun, 3rd place.
“We had a great tournament, placing a lot of kids and getting Mason to state. He is wrestling well and I’m excited about his chances there,” said freshmen coach John Wardlow.
The White Hawks will resume action this Thursday, Feb. 2, when they travel to Monticello for a triangular meet. Start time is 5 p.m.
