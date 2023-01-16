westonka WR.jpg

Sam Diozeghy, Cooper Rowe, Jack Nelson and Cole Munsterteiger pose with their brackets and first place medals from the Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite. (Submitted Photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad competed in their first dual meet of the season on Thursday, Jan. 5, after weather-related school cancellations forced postponements twice before winter break.

“We usually are pretty tournament-heavy early in the season, but still get some duals in prior to break. This is an unusual season,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.

