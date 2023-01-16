The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad competed in their first dual meet of the season on Thursday, Jan. 5, after weather-related school cancellations forced postponements twice before winter break.
“We usually are pretty tournament-heavy early in the season, but still get some duals in prior to break. This is an unusual season,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks dropped the dual to the visiting Watertown-Mayer Royals 53-25. Coming away with wins for the White Hawks were freshman Cooper Rowe, sophomore Cole Munsterteiger, junior Jack Nelson, and seniors Luke Rodelius and Sam Dioszeghy.
The White Hawks competed in the Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite on Saturday, Jan. 7, and earned a sixth place finish in a strong 12-team field.
Bakke was a Hall of Fame Coach for Buffalo High School, and also spent time with the White Hawks as a “senior consultant” from 2005-2012.
“Bak was a great man, and it was fun to be a part of his memorial tournament,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
Junior Drake Woodruff placed fifth, while Rowe, Munsterteiger, Nelson and Dioszeghy all earned championships. Rowe also took home the Outstanding Wrestler award for the tournament.
The White Hawks will be back in action with a home triangular on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and will travel to New London-Spicer on Thursday, Jan. 12. Start times for both meets are 5 p.m.
