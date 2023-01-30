Westonka wrestling.JPG

Senior Terry Somerville looks to score a takedown on his way to a fifth place finish at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted tournament. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad traveled to Chanhassen High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to take on the Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks, in what was formerly billed as the “Battle of the Hawks”.

This year’s meeting took on a new meaning, as a traveling bobblehead of the late Gerry Bakke, hall of fame coach and mentor to both head coaches, was on the line.

