The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad traveled to Chanhassen High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to take on the Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks, in what was formerly billed as the “Battle of the Hawks”.
This year’s meeting took on a new meaning, as a traveling bobblehead of the late Gerry Bakke, hall of fame coach and mentor to both head coaches, was on the line.
“We thought it would be fun to commemorate a great man, so we created a bobblehead as a traveling trophy,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Unfortunately for the White Hawks, the bobblehead will be staying in Chanhassen for the year, as the White Hawks fell 42-31.
“We battled hard, but came up just short.” said Munsterteiger.
Winning matches for the White Hawks were: freshman Cooper Rowe, sophomore Cole Munsterteiger, juniors Jack Nelson and Drake Woodruff, and seniors Luke Rodelius and Sam Dioszeghy.
The White Hawks wrestlers traveled to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School for an individual tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21, and placed 8th out of 15 teams.
“There were some tough Class A and AA teams there, so overall we faced some tough competition and fared well,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
Placing for the White Hawks were: senior Terry Somerville and Drake Woodruff, 5th place; Cole Munsterteiger, 2nd place; and Jack Nelson, Cooper Rowe and Sam Dioszeghy, first place. Dioszeghy also notched his 100th career victory in the process.
