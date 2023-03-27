The Mound Westonka wrestling squad held their end of the season banquet on Tuesday, March 14, at the Mound American Legion, commencing an excellent season.
“We had a great year and took another step towards achieving our goals as a program. Now we need to follow it up with an even better off-season,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. Earning team awards for the White Hawks were: Angelo Lopez, JV Wrestler of the Year; Charlie Ogle, Junior High Wrestler of the Year; Rafiqullah Tauhid, Most Improved; Cole Munsterteiger, Hardest Worker; Roo Wheeler, Coaches Award; Eric von Holtz, Most Valuable Teammate; and Sam Dioszeghy, Most Valuable Wrestler.
The White Hawks had four all-conference wrestlers in Cole Munsterteiger, Jack Nelson, Cooper Rowe and Sam Dioszeghy. The team earned the Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association with a 3.60 team GPA. The top 10 GPA’s from the section team were used, and wrestlers contributing were: Cole Munsterteiger, Eric von Holtz, Mason Merritt, Cooper Rowe, Jack Nelson, Luke Rodelius, Sam Dioszeghy, Delaney Parker, Dawson Leinfelder and Phil Pisarchuk. Jack Nelson also earned academic all-state, joining Sam Bennyhoff as the only White Hawks wrestlers to win that award.
The White Hawks wrestling coaching staff would like to thank all of the parents, administration and members of the Mound Wrestling Organization (MWO) for all of their contributions throughout the year.
“We had an outstanding year and have built a solid program, and a lot of credit needs to go to our parents. They have done a tremendous job supporting their kids and contributing to the program,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
