Westonka wrestling.jpg

 White Hawks wrestling seniors, from left, Roo Wheeler, Sam Dioszeghy, Luke Rodelius and Terry Somerville. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka wrestling squad held their end of the season banquet on Tuesday, March 14, at the Mound American Legion, commencing an excellent season.

“We had a great year and took another step towards achieving our goals as a program. Now we need to follow it up with an even better off-season,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. Earning team awards for the White Hawks were: Angelo Lopez, JV Wrestler of the Year; Charlie Ogle, Junior High Wrestler of the Year; Rafiqullah Tauhid, Most Improved; Cole Munsterteiger, Hardest Worker; Roo Wheeler, Coaches Award; Eric von Holtz, Most Valuable Teammate; and Sam Dioszeghy, Most Valuable Wrestler.

