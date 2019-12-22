The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team had a busy weekend, earning their first dual meet win of the season and placing second at the Fridley Invitational. On Thursday, Dec. 5, the White Hawks traveled to Chaska High School to take on the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks in the annual “Battle of the Hawks”. The White Hawks came out on top with a 52-27 victory.
“I thought we wrestled well, and it was fun to get a big win under the spotlight with a big crowd,” said co-head coach Josten Coleman. Notching wins for the White Hawks were Jack Nelson, Jacob Maas, Artie Witschorik, Tyler Stevenson, Seth Anderson, Lance Musterteiger, Dylan Albert, Sam Dioszeghy and Ryan Fitz.
The White Hawks resumed action on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Fridley Invitational. The White Hawks made a valiant effort at the championship but fell just short for a runner-up finish.
“I knew if we wrestled well we would be in the top two, but I was pleasantly surprised to see us battle for top spot. Delano is a tough squad and we were neck and neck with them in the final rounds,” said co-head coach Todd Munsterteiger. Placing for the White Hawks were Jack Nelson, sixth place; Sam Dioszeghy, fifth place; Tyler Stevenson and Owen Rostis, fourth place; Jacob Maas, Lance Munsterteiger and Ryan Fitz, second place; and champions Noah Lietzau, Seth Anderson and Dylan Albert. Anthony Kulisek was also the Fridley Back Gym JV champ.
The White Hawks seventh- through ninth- grade squad also participated at the Litchfield Invitational on Friday, Dec. 6. Seventh-graders Roman Larsen, Austin Scoville and Dylan Holappa were champions for the White Hawks.
“I’m extremely excited for this group of seventh-graders. We have great numbers and hard-working kids,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
