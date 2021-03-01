The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team went 2-1 on the week, sweeping their home triangular and raising their season record to 7-3. On Thursday, Feb. 4 the White Hawks traveled to Waconia to take on the Wildcats, who are ranked sixth in state in class AAA, the largest class in wrestling. The White Hawks were defeated 64-10 but battled hard in the loss. “I thought our kids wrestled hard and competed, which is all you can ask when you are overmatched. I was very proud of their effort,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. Picking up bookend wins for the White Hawks were freshman Jack Nelson at 106 pounds and junior Ryan Butler at heavyweight. Nelson remains undefeated on the season.
On Friday, Feb. 5 the White Hawks hosted Bloomington Kennedy and Edina in a triangular meet. The White Hawks defeated Kennedy in the first round 60-16 in a matchup of section teams. “Kennedy has been a top team in our section over the years, so to get a solid win was huge for us. The boys were pumped to wrestle in front of the home crowd and it showed,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius. Winning matches for the White Hawks were seveneth-grader Cooper Rowe, eighth-grader Cole Munsterteiger, Jack Nelson, sophomore Sam Dioszeghy, juniors Carter Nelson, Nolan Shaw and Ryan Butler and seniors Owen Rostis, Devon Wilson-Noethe, Tom Seemann and Lance Munsterteiger. The White Hawks then defeated Edina 51-27 in the spotlight match to cap off the night. Picking up wins were Rowe, eighth-grader Teddy Owens, Jack Nelson, Rostis, Shaw, Lance Munsterteiger, sophomore Luke Rodelius, Dioszeghy and senior Shawn McNatt, who had the match of the evening with a thrilling double overtime win.
The White Hawks were back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 10 when they traveled to Benilde-St. Margaret’s to take on the host Red Knights and Minneapolis Edison.
