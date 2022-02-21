The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestlers traveled to Annandale High School on Friday, Feb. 10 for a conference triangular with Annandale/Maple Lake and Dassel Cokato/Litchfield.
The White Hawks dropped both matches to the state-ranked squads by scores of 58-20 and 54-27, respectively.
“We were down a few guys and just couldn’t match up against teams like that,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. “They have a lot of kids to draw from in both cooperatives which makes it tough to compete.”
Winning both matches for the White Hawks were freshman Cole Munsterteiger, sophomore Jack Nelson and junior Sam Dioszeghy, who also picked up his 50th career pin.
The White Hawks hosted the Leopold Haglund Memorial Invitational on Friday, Feb. 11, which boasted several top-ranked Class 3A teams and wrestlers.
The White Hawks finished ninth overall, with senior Ryan Butler claiming 8th place, Munsterteiger and Dioszeghy capturing third, and Nelson earning runner-up honors.
The spotlight match featured Nelson, a Class 2A state champion at 106 pounds last year, facing off against the Class 3A champ from a year ago, Alan Koehler of Prior Lake. Nelson nearly scored a winning last-second takedown, but Koehler was able to hang on for the 5-4 championship victory.
“It was a great match between two elite wrestlers, and was worth the price of admission,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The White Hawks JV squad also concluded their season on Saturday, Feb 12, competeing at the Dassel-Cokato JV Jam. Winning junior high titles for the White Hawks were seventh grader Deacon Ramthun at 90 pounds, and eighth grader Dawson Leinfelder at 182 pounds.
“The boys wrestled well, especially the last round. It was a fun way to end the season for them,” said freshman coach John Wardlow.
The White Hawks will begin postseason competition on Thursday, Feb. 17, when they travel to New Prague for team section preliminaries. The White Hawks will face Mankato East in the first round, which begins at 6 p.m.
