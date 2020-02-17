The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad recently ended their dual meet season, dropping the last four duals. The White Hawks were without four starters and struggled to fill a squad, contributing to the disappointing finish.
“The injury bug really hit us and we’re hoping to get a few of the guys back before the end of the season,” said co-head coach Todd Munsterteiger. The White Hawks hosted Henry Sibley on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and fell by a score of 50-26. Notching wins for the White Hawks were eighth-grader Jack Nelson, sophomore Jacob Maas and seniors Tyler Stevenson, Dylan Albert and Ryan Fitz. The White Hawks traveled to Park Center High School on Thursday, Jan. 30 for a quad with the host Pirates, as well as Champlin Park and Totino Grace. The White Hawks dropped the first dual to Champlin Park 39-29, suffered a 58-24 defeat to Park Center in the second round and lost in the finale to Totino Grace 48-20.
“We wrestled pretty well, but the forfeits killed us. We did very well at the JV level, so it was a good night overall,” said co-head coach Josten Coleman. Going undefeated for the White Hawks were junior Lance Munsterteiger and seniors Albert and Fitz.
The White Hawks then participated in the Orono Invite individual tourney on Saturday, Feb. 1, placing ninth as a team. Placing for the White Hawks were Jacob Maas, fifth place; Dylan Albert and Ryan Fitz, fourth place; Tyler Stevenson, third place; and Lance Munsterteiger, second place. The White Hawks will host the Leopold Haglund Invite this Friday, Feb. 7. Action begins at 4 p.m.
2 PLACE AT 9th-GRADE STATE
Seventh-grader Cole Munsterteiger and eighth-grader Jack Nelson both participated in the Minnesota Ninth Grade Wrestling League state championships on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Champlin Park High School. Both wrestlers came home with medals, as Munsterteiger placed eighth and Nelson ended up in sixth. Munsterteiger earned a 12-0 first round win, then lost a narrow 1-0 quarter final decision. After a third round 7-1 win, Munsterteiger had two tough 2-1 losses in a row to finish eighth. Nelson followed a similar path with a 16-0 first round technical fall, before losing 6-5 in the quarter finals. Nelson earned 13-2 and 10-5 victories in the wrestle backs and then had to injury default the last match for a sixth place finish.
“Both boys wrestled great tourneys, and it’s the first time in 10 years that we’ve had multiple place winners at state,” said assistant coach John Wardlow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.