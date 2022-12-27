Westonka wrestling.jpeg

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestlers pose by the tree before the final round of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad traveled to Rochester and competed in the Mat Boss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.

The tournament field was comprised of 34 teams, including 10 of the top 12 teams in Class AAA, and four of the top five in Class AA, as well as some top teams from Wisconsin.

