The Mound Westonka White Hawks Wrestling team swooped back into action after the holiday break, wrestling seven dual meets over a one-week span to kick off the new year. On Friday, Jan. 3, the White Hawks traveled to Eastview to take on the Lightning and the Henry Sibley Warriors. The White Hawks were doubled up by Eastview 50-25 and lost a heartbreaker to Henry Sibley 39-38.
“We wrestled pretty coming off the long break but still should have beat Henry Sibley,” said co-head coach Todd Munsterteiger. “Luckily we have them on the schedule later in the season and will have another crack at them.”
The White Hawks traveled to Spectrum High School Thursday, Jan. 9 for a quad and faced section foe Richfield in the first round. The White Hawks posted their first shootout of the season with a 68-0 victory.
“That was probably our best dual meet of the season. We won the close matches and got big wins in the rest,” said co-head coach Josten Coleman. The White Hawks kept the momentum rolling with a 39-27 victory over the host Sting in round two, then fell by a 36-32 score to the Holdingford Huskers in the final match.
“Overall, we wrestled pretty well, but we still need to find a way to finish strong in matches if we want to win the close ones,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
Senior Noah Lietzau had a successful evening for the White Hawks, going 3-0 and earning his 100th career victory. “It’s always fun to see kids get those milestones, especially when it helps the team get a win,” added Munsterteiger.
On Friday, Jan. 10, the White Hawks traveled to Watertown Mayer High School to resume their Wright County conference schedule. The White Hawks faced the defending champion Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning in the first dual and fell by the score of 52-12. The White Hawks suffered a similar fate in the last dual and were overpowered by the host Royals 52-21. “Overall, It was not a good night for us,“ said Coleman. Seniors Tyler Stevenson and Seth Anderson were both able to notch two victories on the evening, and Anderson leads the team with a 21-4 record. “Seth is wrestling with a lot of confidence right now,” added Rodelius.
