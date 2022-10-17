Westonka girls soccer.jpg

The Mound Westonka girls soccer team celebrate the end of their best regular season in years. (Submitted Photo)

Mound Westonka girls soccer finished the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 8 with a tie against Big Lake and amassed their best overall record in at least the last 15 years. The team recorded a 8-6-2 record, and earned the No. 4 seed in sections and a home playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. against De La Salle.

The final week of the regular season was a busy one with four games played. The first was a draining 1-6 loss against a very good Monticello team that the White Hawks upset last season. The only highlight of the game came when three seniors, Alaina Mather, Taylor Dallman, and Alicia Hatlestad combined allowing Hatlestad to score a well struck goal midway through the second half.

Load comments