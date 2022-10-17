Mound Westonka girls soccer finished the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 8 with a tie against Big Lake and amassed their best overall record in at least the last 15 years. The team recorded a 8-6-2 record, and earned the No. 4 seed in sections and a home playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. against De La Salle.
The final week of the regular season was a busy one with four games played. The first was a draining 1-6 loss against a very good Monticello team that the White Hawks upset last season. The only highlight of the game came when three seniors, Alaina Mather, Taylor Dallman, and Alicia Hatlestad combined allowing Hatlestad to score a well struck goal midway through the second half.
Next up was an easy game against Hutchinson, although the final score of 5-4 made it seem closer than it was. Hutch scored first with a strong cross and header that showed they were capable of scoring goals, but then Mound scored the next five goals. Junior Ava Sylvester scored on a corner kick from Mather, then Mather got her own goal with a signature blast from 35 yards out after some great hold up play from senior Audrey Courtney-Bernal. Mather set up Hatlestad for the third goal, but Hatlestad still had a lot of work to do and cut through three defenders for a brilliant goal. Hatlestad scored the fourth goal after a long throw-in from Dallman, and Dallman got her own goal early in the second half with a great shot from outside the penalty box.
The White Hawks then took their foot off the gas rested nearly all of the starters. This allowed Hutchinson to creep back in the game, but the result was never really in doubt.
The third game of the week was a 4-1 victory on the road in downtown Minneapolis against De La Salle.
The White Hawks started fast and scored two goals, one each from Dallman and Hatlestad, in the first two minutes. De La Salle pulled one back at the 20-minute mark, but after that it was the Hatlestad show as she added two more goals for her third hattrick of the season.
The final game of the regular season was the 1-1 tie against Big Lake. Mound’s only goal came when Junior Elizabeth Eberhart sent over a great cross to another Junior, Ava Sylvester, who battled hard to get open and banged in a shot from close range.
While seniors have dominated the scoring this season, Eberhart and Sylvester will be two of the scoring stars next season! Mound thought they had won the game in the dying seconds of overtime, but the goal was called back for offsides.
