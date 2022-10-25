Westonka VB.jpg

The Mound Westonka volleyball team begins section playoffs next week. (Submitted photo)

The White Hawks were on the road Monday, Oct. 10 to play Richfield in a non-conference matchup. The White Hawks would win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, and 25-17.

Lori Weltzin and Bridget Budzius would lead in serves with two aces each. Meaghan Kreiser was on fire and would have 11 kills for the night. Other players sighted for offensive play were Taryn Peglow and Budzius with six kills each, followed by Chase Lawrence with five and Maria Neumann with four. The back row kept a strong line of defense with 28 total digs. Lori Weltzin had seven, and libero Kendal Richie had six. Avery Pearson made great connections between the back row and the hitters with 13 assists.

