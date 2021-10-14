The Dassel Cokato Chargers came to town on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The White Hawks were hungry for a win after some close matches at the weekend tournament, and they came out strong in the first two games in front of a huge Homecoming Week crowd, 25-21 and 25-23.
In the third game, the tides turned and the Chargers took control and took the game 25-16.
Game 4 was a hard fought battle, but the White Hawks rose to the top and won the match 25-21.The outside hitters, Meaghan Kreiser and Bridget Budzius, led the White Hawks with 16 and 11 kills respectively. The White Hawks also served tough, serving 93 percent with seven aces. Kendal Richie and Kennedy Schmidt made it tough for the Chargers to get a kill, adding 24 and 14 digs to the match.
Rockford came to town next. The Hawks had some bright spots but lost to the Rockets in three sets. The White Hawks went on the road to Delano and Hutchinson next. The Hawks battled both teams, but succumbed to both Wright County opponents in three sets.
Hungry for another win, the team went on the road to Patrick Henry on Tuesday. A combination of tough serving and digging led the team to victory in three straight sets, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-18. Kennedy Schmidt and Meaghan Kreiser both had four aces. Kreiser also led the team with 11 kills. Many other players entered the game throughout the night and contributed to the team victory.
The White Hawks had Holy Family up next. Holy Family took the first two sets before the White Hawks took command of set 3 and beat the Fire. Set 4 started off as a back-and-forth battle before Holy Family finished off the Hawks for the victory.
Next up for the White Hawks is a road game against Annandale. Dig Pink Night is Tuesday, Oct. 12: hope to see you there!
