The Mound Westonka volleyball team defeated Holy Family in five sets. (Submitted photo)

The White Hawks traveled to Holy Family’s home court for a close match on Thursday, Sept. 29. It would take five sets, but the White Hawks would get the win.

Holy Family was unable to stop the White Hawks serving. Freshman Meaghan Kreiser served 27 times including six aces and sophomore Lori Weltzin wasn’t far behind with a 100 percent serving percentage on her 19 serves.

