The White Hawks traveled to Holy Family’s home court for a close match on Thursday, Sept. 29. It would take five sets, but the White Hawks would get the win.
Holy Family was unable to stop the White Hawks serving. Freshman Meaghan Kreiser served 27 times including six aces and sophomore Lori Weltzin wasn’t far behind with a 100 percent serving percentage on her 19 serves.
When the ball was in play the Hawks front row was consistently putting up a strong block. Sophomore Taryn Peglow had a season high of seven blocks, with senior Chase Lawrence and junior Maquinna Peglow putting up an additional six.
The game would go back and forth all night with the Fire taking the first set 25-22. The Hawks would trail by up to seven points but would find their rhythm to take set two 25-23. Kreiser and Weltzin would each have a run of serves, five and eight respectively, to allow the Hawks to dominate in set three and win 25-16. Holy Family would come back strong in the fourth set, winning 25-12.
The fifth set only goes to 15 points, requiring a team to take charge quickly. The Hawks were only ahead by three points until defensive specialist Kohral Bomar-Reese had an amazing dig which would solidify a win for the Hawks (15-12). The White Hawks have strong hitters from the freshman class, Bridget Budzius would have 12 kills from the outside, followed by Maria Neumann putting up four kills playing right side.
The Hawks next game is at home against the Orono Spartans on Monday, Oct. 3.
