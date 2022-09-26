Mound Westonka volleyball had an exciting week as they won a game and lost a game in some intense play.
Westonka was on the road Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a game in Dassel-Cokato.
Mound Westonka volleyball had an exciting week as they won a game and lost a game in some intense play.
Westonka was on the road Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a game in Dassel-Cokato.
If you are not familiar with volleyball you need to know they play the best of five sets, each ending at 25 points, however you must win by two. The White Hawks had a slow start in the first set and trailed by eight points most of the game, but they never gave up. After a significant amount of back and forth the Hawks would take the first set 30-28.
With all the adrenaline in the gym from an “overtime” win both teams came out fighting. The White Hawks would trail by five points early in the game but it would be neck and neck by the middle of the set. It would again go into “overtime” before the White Hawks would take the set 31-29.
The third set was tight right from the beginning but a huge save by defensive specialist Kohral Bomar would turn the tide for the Whitehawks to win 25-19. Freshman Avery Pearson and junior Kendal Richie both served 100 percent with a combined 21 serves to keep the Chargers engaged. The offense was led by freshman Meaghan Kreiser with 10 kills, and strong support from Bridget Budzius, Maquinna Peglow, and Taryn Peglow for a combined 23 kills.
Volleyball is not won by offense alone Taryn Peglow and senior Chase Lawrence would block five attempted kills from the Chargers.
Thursday would have the White Hawks on their home court hosting the Delano Tigers.
Though the White Hawks would lose the game 1-3 it is the first time in recent memory the Hawks would go to four sets with Delano. The first set started off slow for the White Hawks and they were unable to recover from a nine-point deficit. The second set would be close right from the start, and would force Delano to take a time out after the White Hawks took the lead 10-9 with a run of aces and kills. Westonka was unable to hold the lead and would fall 18-25 in the second set. The White Hawks would stay within two points the entire third set and would win 25-22 to force a fourth. The Hawks were unable to keep the momentum and would fall in the fourth 19-25. Several players set new personal records including Lori Weltzin who would produce 14 serves at 100 percent. Bridget Budzius had 18 digs, nine kills, and five aces. Maria Neumann was a standout in the front row with six kills and three blocks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.