The Mound Westonka White Hawks volleyball team started their season with a 4-2 record.
On Friday, Aug. 26 they traveled to the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted tournament to face some tough competition. The first game, they defeated Melrose in three sets 21-25, 25-17, 15-12. Freshman Meaghan Kreiser, led the team with eight kills, while junior Kendal Richie, added 13 digs for the team.
In the second round, the White Hawks lost a close battle to Kimball in three sets 25-21, 15-25, 13-15. Freshman setter Avery Pearson led the team with four aces in the match. Pearson, and sophomore setter Lori Weltzin also recorded nine assists each for the team.
The next game, Westonka faced last year state participant Paynesville. After a hard fought battle, they won in three sets 20-25, 25-20, 16-14.
The White Hawks had a team hitting percentage of 0.260, led by senior Chase Lawrence hitting 0.400. Junior Maquinna Peglow also tacked on five kills for the White Hawks. The team ended their day playing Glencoe-Silver Lake and falling in two sets 18-25, 22-25.
With just the weekend to rest, the White Hawks traveled to Big Lake on Monday. Playing incredibly in sync together they swept the Hornets in three sets 25-19, 25-22, 25-14.
Freshman Bridget Budzius led the team with five aces and eight kills. A lot of teammate energy also contributed to the victory, led by freshman Maria Neumann, and sophomore Taryn Peglow. The team ended the week with their home opener against Providence Academy. Amongst their fans, they put on quite the show, sweeping Providence in three straight sets 25-18, 25-23, 25-21. The White Hawks served incredibly tough as a team, recording 10 aces total and serving 92 percent.
They’ll continue their season on Thursday, Sept. 8, against previously ranked Watertown-Mayer. Join us at the Mound Westonka High School at 7 p.m. to watch the match.
