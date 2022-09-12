Mound VB.jpg

The Mound Westonka volleyball is off to a strong start by winning four of their first six games. (Submitted photos)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks volleyball team started their season with a 4-2 record.

On Friday, Aug. 26 they traveled to the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted tournament to face some tough competition. The first game, they defeated Melrose in three sets 21-25, 25-17, 15-12. Freshman Meaghan Kreiser, led the team with eight kills, while junior Kendal Richie, added 13 digs for the team.

Load comments