The White Hawks volleyball season ended on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with a loss in the first round of playoffs to Holy Angels.
Holy Angels received the home court advantage with the third place seed-the Hawks were seeded sixth.
Serving was strong and steady with freshman Meaghan Kreiser and Avery Pearson each serving at 100 percent. Freshman Bridget Budzius led the team in aces with three, followed by Chase Lawrence and Lori Weltzin.
Holy Angels is known for their strong blocking, and it was definitely on display Wednesday night. The Hawks were able to find a hole coming from the right side, resulting in freshman Maria Neumann having her best game of the season with eight kills. Junior Maquinna Peglow added seven kills of her own from the right side. Quick thinking and fast sets helped the middles Chase Lawrence and Taryn Peglow have three kills each.
Pressure was on in the back row with strong hits coming from the Angels all night. Libero Kendal Richie had 11 digs, and seven assists to keep the ball in play. Defensive specialist Kohral Bomar-Reese had several key saves keeping the Hawks alive. Ultimately the Hawks would lose in straight sets 21-24, 12-25, 19-25.
Mound Westonka volleyball finished the season with 14 wins and 13 losses. Senior Chase Lawrence (middle blocker) is recognized for her contributions this season with 22 aces, 78 kills, and 33 blocks.
