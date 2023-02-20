The White Hawks boys swim team took to the water on Feb. 9 competing against the New Prague Trojans.
The Trojan swim program, currently in its second year, provided some great competition to end the regular season.
The White Hawks were up first in the 200 medley relay led off by Wyatt Helms (back stroke), Eren Alemdar (breast), Brody Helms (Fly), and bringing it home was Connor Shaw (free) with a time of 2:27:26.
Next up in the pool was Sean Dolder swimming the 200 free in the varsity heat placing sixth overall. In a Westonka loaded 200 IM event, Wyatt Helms came in with a personal best time of 3:05:80, Brody Helms came in with a personal best time of 2:55:83, Connor Shaw had a personal best time 2:27:25, and Bryce Helms came in with a personal best finishing second overall with a 2:16:78.
In the 50 free ,swimmer Eren Alemdar hit the water fast with a personal best time of 27:99. Next up was the 100 free style with Wyatt Helms finishing first in his heat with a time 1:04:31. Sean Dolder, swimming in a competitive varsity heat, came in with another personal best time of 58:83. Brody Helms took to the pool in the 500 free with a personal best time of 6:59:04. The 200 free relay was next in the water led off by Bryce Helms, followed by Eren Alemdar, Wyatt Helms, and the anchor leg was brought
home by Sean Dolder with a time 1:47:82 finishing 5th overall. We want to congratulate our Orono Spartan teammates for setting a pool record in this event with a time of 1:32:17. Eren Alemdar swam the 100 back for the team coming in with a personal best time of 1:09:61 placing him 5th overall.
The 100 breaststroke was swum by Bryce Helms coming in with a 1:15:84 placing him fifth overall. The last event of the evening was the 400 free relay led off by Bryce Helms, followed by Sean Dolder, Brody Helms, and Connor Shaw coming in with a time 4:20:70.
Your White Hawks swim team will take to the Richfield Middle school pool Friday, Feb. 24 for section prelims followed by section finals Feb. 25.
