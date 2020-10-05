The Westonka cross country team hosted Orono and Jordan at Gale Woods Sept. 11. It was a great fall day for a race – overcast and in the sixties – and the team took advantage. Coach Chris Humbert shared, “It was a very impressive showing for us last Friday. Without exception, the kids had a super attitude, admirable effort and strong performances.”

“Our Varsity girls got the meet rolling with all seven of our young women posting super times and racing and pacing smartly.Obviously, going 1-2-4 [Laura, Alli and Audrey] is a dream and almost ensures success! We, coach Rashleger and I, were really proud of how they bounced back from a narrow defeat the week before.”

Sophomore Laura Sunnarborg finished the 5k in 20:13 to lead all runners. Junior Alli Soule took second for the girls in 21:16, with eighth-grader Audrey Kirscht grabbing fourth at 21:55. The next Varsity girls, all eighth-graders, also finished strong with Brooke Garlock at 22:47, Gabby Callahan at 23:29 and Claire Rashleger right behind at 23:30. Senior Jenna Brustad wrapped it up for the girls at 24:57.

The Varsity boys team was led by their juniors, claiming the teams’ top five spots. Lance Nemecek led the way, earning fifth place with a time of 18:05. Josh Engesser claimed seventh at 18:51. Owen Paul, Max Epsky and Beckett James ran most of the race together, finishing at 19:11, 19:15, and 19:17 respectively. The boys’ remaining finishers were also close, including senior Derek Lloyd and freshman Charlie Paul at 19:22 and 19:27 and senior Charlie Herder at 19:41.

According to coach Humbert, “The Varsity boys were dominated by Orono but defeated a sound Jordan team on the strength of our depth and consistency. Having Lance always throw in a good-great race enables us to position ourselves for success. If it weren’t for a mid-race injury to Charlie Herder, we would have scored even better. We were pumped up about our times and were rewarded after a tough week of practice.”

Reported coach Humbert, “Maybe the most satisfying part of the day is that we had several fans - both parents and students. That is rare in our sport, which is a shame, because if one is willing to walk a little, seeing a CC race unfold is actually very inspiring!”

