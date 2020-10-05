The Westonka cross country team hosted Orono and Jordan at Gale Woods Sept. 11. It was a great fall day for a race – overcast and in the sixties – and the team took advantage. Coach Chris Humbert shared, “It was a very impressive showing for us last Friday. Without exception, the kids had a super attitude, admirable effort and strong performances.”
“Our Varsity girls got the meet rolling with all seven of our young women posting super times and racing and pacing smartly.Obviously, going 1-2-4 [Laura, Alli and Audrey] is a dream and almost ensures success! We, coach Rashleger and I, were really proud of how they bounced back from a narrow defeat the week before.”
Sophomore Laura Sunnarborg finished the 5k in 20:13 to lead all runners. Junior Alli Soule took second for the girls in 21:16, with eighth-grader Audrey Kirscht grabbing fourth at 21:55. The next Varsity girls, all eighth-graders, also finished strong with Brooke Garlock at 22:47, Gabby Callahan at 23:29 and Claire Rashleger right behind at 23:30. Senior Jenna Brustad wrapped it up for the girls at 24:57.
The Varsity boys team was led by their juniors, claiming the teams’ top five spots. Lance Nemecek led the way, earning fifth place with a time of 18:05. Josh Engesser claimed seventh at 18:51. Owen Paul, Max Epsky and Beckett James ran most of the race together, finishing at 19:11, 19:15, and 19:17 respectively. The boys’ remaining finishers were also close, including senior Derek Lloyd and freshman Charlie Paul at 19:22 and 19:27 and senior Charlie Herder at 19:41.
According to coach Humbert, “The Varsity boys were dominated by Orono but defeated a sound Jordan team on the strength of our depth and consistency. Having Lance always throw in a good-great race enables us to position ourselves for success. If it weren’t for a mid-race injury to Charlie Herder, we would have scored even better. We were pumped up about our times and were rewarded after a tough week of practice.”
Reported coach Humbert, “Maybe the most satisfying part of the day is that we had several fans - both parents and students. That is rare in our sport, which is a shame, because if one is willing to walk a little, seeing a CC race unfold is actually very inspiring!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.