Ellie Lundquist, Gretta Pioske and Greer Hardacre after Pioksi scored one of her 3 goals at the Dec. 22 game against New Ulm. (Submitted photo)

The New Ulm Eagles came to Thaler arena on Wednesday, Dec. 22 as the only undefeated Class A girls hockey team in Minnesota.

When they left a few hours later they had just suffered their first loss of the season.

Halfway through the first period Gretta Pioske got her first of three goals on the night on a rebound. Linemates Greer Hardacre and Ellie Lundquist each had an assist on the play.

A minute later Tori Lacomy received the puck off of a great pinch from the point by Sage Finck and passed the puck out to Gisella Harder who fired a high wrist shot into the net to make the score 2-0 at the midway point of the point of the first period.

Hardacre pounded home a rebound of a Pioske shot to make the score 3-0. Ali Butler added an assist on the play. Shots after one period were 15-4 in favor of the White Hawks.

The second period went similar to the first with the White Hawks again outshooting the Eagles, this time by a 16-7 margin.

Sydney Leonard scored just 12 seconds into the period off of passes by Montana Courneya and Georgia Harmer. Four minutes later Pioske got her second goal of the night on a beautiful wrap around goal with a an assist going to Ashlee Johnson.

After a defensive breakdown led to New Ulm getting on the board and cutting the lead to 5-1, Pioske completed her hat trick on a slick passing play that included Finck and Courneya.

Camryn Hargreaves capped off the scoring with a power play goal at 10:34 of the third period with assists going to Leonard and Courneya. The White Hawks had a 17-6 edge in shots for the period for a game total advantage of 48-17.

The White Hawks host conference foe Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 30 before hitting the road against a couple of strong Class AA foes the first week of January. They travel to Victoria to take on Holy Family on Thursday, Jan. 6 and Fogarty Arena to take on Blaine in an afternoon game on Saturday, Jan. 8.

