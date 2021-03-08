White Hawk Boys Varsity Basketball took on Delano at home on Feb. 2 for a 64-47 pt. win.
Junior Jason Spaeth led the charge with 22 points and seven rebounds, followed by senior Santi Phommahaxay with 16 points and senior Logan Leonard with six rebounds.
The White Hawks then hosted New Prague on Feb. 4, winning 53-42. Top scorers were Spaeth with 14 points, Leonard with 12 and junior Jack Eberhardt with 11. Leonard ended the game with 11 rebounds, and junior Jake Dallman contributed with five assists.
Week 5 ended strong for the White Hawks with six straight wins under their belt, positioning them first in the conference. The Varsity boys then traveled to Jordan on Feb. 9, bringing home a win of 73-67. Phommahaxay led the scoring with 22 points followed by Dallman with 13. Leonard displayed a well-rounded contribution to the team with 9 points, six assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
The White Hawks came in strong on Feb. 12 against Waconia at home, resulting in a competitive 59-56 point win. Spaeth ended with 14 points and four rebounds, Phommahaxay had 13 points and four assists, and senior Charlie Herder had 11 points to end the night.
