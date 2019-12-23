The Mound Westonka/Holy Family Swim and Dive team celebrated another record breaking season at their end of season banquet hosted at the Lafayette Club Dec. 7. Coach Ben Hanson opened the award show with highlights of the season. This was Ben’s third season as head coach for the White Hawks. Highlights included five new individual Varsity records, three new relay records for Mound Westonka and three new relay records for Holy Family.
The team dual meet record this year was seven wins and one loss. The White Hawks placed third at the conference champions, third at the section championships and 10th at state.
The White Hawks had six athletes who were honored with All Conference awards this year. To receive this honor, a swimmer needs to score in the top 36 in the conference. All Conference award winners were Zella Lucas, Annabelle Elsner, Annie Springer, Jaylyn Storm, Ava Kittleson and Ellen Ries. All Conference Honorable Mention award winners were Kristin Collins and Alyssa Bourdon.
This year we had eight state participants: Alyssa Bourdon, Annabelle Elsner, Kate Johnston, Ava Kittleson, Zella Lucas, Ellen Ries, Annie Springer and Jaylyn Storm. We had two relays place in the Top 8 at the state meet, earning them All State Honors: Bourdon, Kittleson, Lucas, Ries, Springer and Storm.
Team awards are chosen by the team, not just by the coaches. The coaches get one vote just like the athletes. The team voted next year’s captains to be Ava Kittleson, Alyssa Bourdon and Amelia Pettit. Other awards the team voted on were:
• MVP Swimmer – Zella Lucas
• MVP Diver – Phoebe Johnson
• Hardest Worker – Ava Kittleson and Annemarie Johnson
• Most Improved – Hailey Wolfe
• Spirit Award – Grace Hanson
• Best Co-Managers – Kevin Zhang and Josh Johnston
The Tim Daly Memorial Award is a special award that is chosen by Coach Ben Hanson. This is the third year this award has been given. This award is given to a swimmer who represents the traits that former coach Tim Daly had. Daly had a love and passion for competitive swimming that was unmatched. He was a swimmer himself and then coached high school and club for 40 years. Daly and Hanson have a history together. Daly coached Hanson when he was younger, and he gave Hanson his first coaching job. This award reflects Daly’s traits of passion for competitive swimming, being a good team mate and working hard. Hanson presented Annabelle Elsner with this year’s Tim Daly award. Elsner’s name will be engraved on the Tim Daly memorial plaque outside of the swimming pool.
Perfect Attendance award winners included Ava Kittleson, Annemarie Johnson, Kathryn Collins, Kristin Collins, Annie Springer and Maya Jable
“We have ups and downs with every season. We did miss a few state cuts, we missed beating Delano section meet by 20 points, but that just gives us more goals for next year,” said Hanson.
“Swimming is a hard sport. We are in the water over 200 hours, we do almost 300 miles of swimming and that’s why we are so tired all of the time! We work really hard and that is why we are here, to celebrate all of the hard work, good times, best times, friendships, and some tears. Thank you for a great season.”
