The Mound Westonka boys tennis team split two matches last week by beating Hutchinson and falling to Providence Academy. (Submitted photo)
The Mound Westonka boys varsity tennis team had a great start to their week by sweeping Hutchinson (7-0) at home on Tuesday, May 9. The JV boys played strong as well, winning 6-1.
Coach Paul and Coach Reinbold recognized the senior athletes for their dedication and perseverance before Wednesday evening’s practice.
On Thursday, May 11, both varsity and JV teams traveled to Providence Academy. The varsity boys lost 4-3 however the JV team dominated their opponents and won 7-0.
Eric Von Holtz and Preston Adams played a great game of doubles to win their match when the JV-B boys team played against Lakeville North on Monday, May 8 under the direction of coach Mikayla Bebau.
