Westonka tennis.jpeg

The Mound Westonka boys tennis team split two matches last week by beating Hutchinson and falling to Providence Academy. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka boys varsity tennis team had a great start to their week by sweeping Hutchinson (7-0) at home on Tuesday, May 9. The JV boys played strong as well, winning 6-1.

Coach Paul and Coach Reinbold recognized the senior athletes for their dedication and perseverance before Wednesday evening’s practice.

Load comments