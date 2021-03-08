Westonka’s Varsity Boys continued their winning streak going into week 7 of the basketball season with nine straight wins, positioning them seventh in the state. The boys took down Holy Family on their home court Feb. 16 with a score of 68-59. A strong defensive play really heated up the second half of the game, adding to the excitement of the night. Senior Santi Phommahaxay led the scoring with 19 points followed by junior Jason Spaeth with 17.
Feb. 19 brought the team back home for another exciting 64-56 point win against Orono. Senior Charlie Herder played a solid game all around with 19 points and eight rebounds. Phommahaxy contributed 16 points, junior Jack Eberhardt 14 and senior Logan Leonard grabbed nine rebounds.
The White Hawks did not disappoint on Feb. 22 with yet another win against Hutchenson, 63-52. The high scorer was Jason Spaeth with 18 points and four for seven 3-point shots. Phammahaxay sunk 15 points and Herder had 10.
