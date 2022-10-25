The Mound Westonka football team traveled to St. Paul Central last Friday evening and rolled to a 42-0 win over the Minutemen in a Twin City District football game at James Griffin Stadium.

The White Hawks earned their first shutout of the season and moved to 7-0 overall. They will look to finish out a perfect regular season for the second year in a row when they played at Spectrum (5-2) on Wednesday.

