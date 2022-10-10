westonka FB.JPG

The Mound Westonka football team outlasted Fridley to improve to 5-0 on the season. (Submitted photos)

The Mound Westonka varsity football team overcame a sluggish first half in a hard fought 28-14 win against visiting Fridley in a Twin City Maroon Subdistrict rivalry game at Haddorff Stadium on Friday night.

The White Hawks, in their first challenge of the season, found themselves down 7-0 at halftime to the Tigers (3-2). It was the first time that the Mound Westonka defense had allowed any points in the first half this season.

