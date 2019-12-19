Mound Westonka Girls Basketball kicked off the season on Nov. 22. The team opened with close games against St. Anthony and Delano. In both games, the White Hawks started strong and led most of the game. As the minutes ticked down, the White Hawks shots stopped dropping and they were unable to pull off the wins.
In the second week of action, the team came out strong against South St. Paul and St. Paul Highland Park. The White Hawks were able to control the tempo of both games and earn the victories. Saturday, the White Hawks went on the road to Richfield. They rebounded and hustled throughout against a strong opponent. Cutting the lead multiple times to bring the game within reach, the White Hawks worked hard but weren’t able to stop the Spartans.
“They’re a group of Energizer Bunnies. They just keep going no matter what the circumstances. They’ve been fun to watch and coach,” said coach Hiebert on the team’s first weeks of play. The team is seeing success at all levels. Going into week three, the C-Squad is undefeated and the JV team boasts a 4-1 record.
The White Hawks have another big week with three games on the calendar and a chance to turn those close contests to their favor. The Varsity squad is led by seniors Sam Otto, Makayla Shelton, Melissa Drill, Taylor Hollins and Hailey Peterson. Juniors Greta Blanck and Sydney Eidsness and sophomore Megan Wanner complete the White Hawks Varsity team. Check out the Mound Westonka Activities Website for the full schedule.
