The Mound Westonka White Hawks Girls Basketball Team made the short trip up Highway 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 2 for a Wright County East Conference game against the Delano Tigers. The White Hawks controlled most of the game, but a late surge by the Tigers left the White Hawks still searching for their first win.
Junior Annie Springer hit a 3-pointer to open the game and junior Megan Wanner followed up with two more 3-pointers and the White Hawks jumped out to a 10-2 lead. Then unior Hannah Drill drained a three followed up by another triple from junior Coco Sir and just like that the White Hawks built an 18-4 lead. The Tigers battled back and finished the first half outscoring the White Hawks 12-6, cutting the halftime lead to 8 at 24-16 White Hawks.
The Tigers kept clawing at the lead early in the second half, but Drill added a bucket in the lane and
sophomore Alicia Hatlestad added 6 points on three crafty drives to the basket, spreading the lead back out to 9 at 32-23. Springer cleaned up an offensive rebound under the hoop and Drill added her second triple to give the White Hawks a 12-point lead. The teams traded buckets and after layups by Wanner and Hatlestad the White Hawks held onto a 42-32 advantage. Wanner added a jumper from the right baseline and sophomore Taylor Dallman put back an offensive rebound to stretch the lead to 11 at 47-36 around the 6-minute mark.
The Tigers cranked up the defense, creating several turnovers and took the lead for the first time at 50-49 late in the second half. Hatlestad was fouled bringing the ball up the court, made both free throws in the double bonus and put the White Hawks back in the lead at 52-51. A tough foul call on the White Hawks sent the Tigers back to line where they converted, taking the lead back at 53-52 and that would be the final score. The White Hawks had a desperation shot at the buzzer that glanced off the rim, leaving town still searching for that first win.
The White Hawks were led in scoring by Hatlestad with 14 points and Wanner with 12. Drill pulled down eight rebounds for the team lead with Dallman and senior Sydney Eidsness collecting six each. The White Hawks out-shot and out-rebounded the Tigers, but the Tigers had the turnover margin and a plus 10 advantage at the free throw line.
NEW PRAGUE
Friday, Feb. 5 sent the White Hawks back on the road for another Wright County East Conference matchup with the New Prague Trojans. The bus ride back home on this Friday night would be much more enjoyable.
The Trojans got off to a quick 5-0 start, but senior Greta Blanck hit a 3-pointer to get the White Hawks rolling. Sophomore Alicia Hatlestad was fouled driving to the basket, made both free throws and junior Megan Wanner added a three for a 10-8 Trojan lead at the 14:56 mark. The teams went back and forth over the next 6 minutes and sophomore Taylor Dallman put back an offensive rebound to cut the Trojan lead 15-14 with 9 minutes left in the first half. The Trojans hit a couple from deep, but a timely jumper by senior Sydney Eidsness and layup by Hatlestad kept the White Hawks close at 26-18 with 4:05 left until halftime.
The White Hawks went on a half ending a 14-7 run highlighted by a backdoor layup from Junior Hannah Drill off a great pass from Eidsness and a three from Junior Annie Springer. Blanck made a layup and then Eidsness picked off a Trojan pass up the court and was fouled driving in for the tying bucket, making one of two free throws and cutting the Trojan lead to 33-32 at the half.
The White Hawks started slow in the second half, allowing the Trojans to build a 38-32 lead. Springer then netted her second 3-pointer of the game at the 15-minute mark to get the White Hawks going, only to see the Trojans respond right back from deep to maintain a 6-point lead. Eidsness followed with a three and once again the Trojans responded right back from deep. Wanner was fouled on a drive, made both free throws and Dallman took a steal down the court for a layup, cutting the lead to a basket at the 11:24 mark. Hatlestad hit a runner in the lane 30 seconds later to tie the game at 44 apiece.
The Trojans built back a 4-point lead, but a Dallman free throw followed by a three from Wanner in front of the White Hawk bench would tie it back up with 8:02 left. A series of fouls and free throws followed by another steal and layup from Dallman pushed the lead to 6 at 54-48 with 6:32 remaining in the game and the White Hawks starting to take control. The Trojans cut the lead to 4, but Wanner was fouled driving to the basket, once again converting both to push the lead back to 6. The Trojans made a couple free throws, but Eidsness answered with her second 3-pointer, followed by Wanner dishing a pass to Dallman headed in for a layup before Eidsness drained her third triple of the game from right corner, pushing the lead to 12 at 64-52 with 2:59 left.
A Trojan layup and couple free throws would cut the lead back to 8, but Dallman pushed the ball up the court and bounced a pass to a waiting Wanner who finished the layup and which once again pushed the lead to double digits at 67-56 with just over 2 minutes left in the game. The White Hawks converted three of four free throws down the stretch to secure a 70-58 victory and their first win of the season!
Wanner lead the White Hawks in scoring with 17 points, including 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Eidsness poured in a monster 13 points, going three of four on 3-pointers. Drill, Hatlestad and Dallman each added 9 and Springer chipped in with 8 points.
The White Hawks were led in rebounding by Dallman with eight, including three offensive. Hatlestad added seven along with five each for both Drill and Wanner. Dallman had seven huge steals and Wanner lead with four assists on the night.
“We are proud of how hard the kids are working and their commitment to be the best each day. We are making great strides, the victory in New Prague is a true testament to the teamwork and growth we’ve made!” siad White Hawks’ first year head coach Eddie Kutz.
